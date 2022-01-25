8-year-old girl gang-raped in Delhi, fights for life in ICU; two suspects detained

A senior Delhi Police officer said they have registered a case on a complaint by the DCW and the victim’s parents.

The Delhi Commission for Women has sent a notice to the police seeking immediate action against a group of unidentified men who allegedly raped an eight-year-old girl. The girl is currently in the ICU “battling for life”, according to DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal.

The police said they received the notice and have started investigation. Two suspects have been detained.

Officials said the eight-year-old girl lives with her family in northeast Delhi. On Tuesday, she left her home to play with a friend, but two men picked her up and gang-raped her. She returned home later and complained of severe stomach pain. Her parents then found that she was injured and bleeding. The girl was rushed to a hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

“She has multiple injuries on her private parts and is bleeding profusely. This is a case of gang rape. Her parents called us on our helpline,” the DCW said in a statement. The commission has asked the Delhi Police to register a case within two days and submit details of the FIR.

Maliwal said, “The 8-year-old girl has been brutally raped and is in unimaginable pain as she is battling for her life in an ICU due to severe damage caused to her private parts. People gang-raping an 8-year-old are not humans! Strongest punishment needs to be given to the guilty…”

A senior Delhi Police officer said they have registered a case on a complaint by the DCW and the victim’s parents. With the help of CCTV footage in the area, two youths were identified and detained.

The officer said the accused are juveniles and are being questioned.