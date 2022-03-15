8 workers injured in building collapse at Kashmere Gate

An under-construction building collapsed on a house in Kashmere Gate, injuring 8-10 labourers who were working inside the structure on Monday evening. Police said the workers were on the ground and first floor of the building, when a major portion collapsed on them, trapping them for hours.

The debris also fell on around 20-25 people who were nearby but they were immediately pulled out by locals.

Delhi Fire Services, DDMA officials, police and locals rushed to the spot and helped in pulling out the eight men from underneath the debris. Three labourers, Dilip (22), Md Musaib (35) and Md Shami (42), are undergoing treatment at a hospital while others sustained minor injuries.

The building was supposed to be four storeys and labourers had installed beams on the fourth floor last night, locals said.

Atul Garg, DFS chief, said, “We received a call around 5.20 pm. Residents alleged that a building had collapsed and over a dozen people were stuck. We rushed with three fire tenders. The rescue operation was challenging but we managed to pull out the men.”

Fire officials said it took them nearly 20-30 minutes to reach the spot as the area is congested and lanes narrow. “More than half of the building had collapsed. We had to search for hours to rescue the men,” said an official.

Locals said they also helped in the rescue operation.

Pramod Mishra, a shopkeeper who lives near the building, said, “We were working when I heard the collapse. Within seconds, the building had crumbled. We heard men screaming for help. Construction work has been going on for 2-3 months. All the houses here are close to each other. We tried to remove the bricks, it was tough. The men were severely injured.”

His neighbour, Ashok, alleged, “There are several houses here with 3-4 floors, all constructed without permission. We have not been able to enter our house since the collapse. The place is filled with bricks and other construction material.”

DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said, “We have rescued eight persons. A rescue operation is going on to search for others. There have been no casualties so far.”

A senior North MCD official said construction was carried out as per a sanctioned plan approved under the SARAL scheme and the matter is being investigated.