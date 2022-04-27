scorecardresearch
Wednesday, April 27, 2022
8 students injured in lift collapse at IMS Ghaziabad

As per preliminary information, a cable attached to the lift snapped following which the elevator suffered a free fall.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
April 27, 2022 3:07:44 pm
According to officials, the incident took place at the IMS campus situated in Lal Kuan. (File)

At least eight students were injured after a lift collapsed at an engineering college in Ghaziabad Wednesday afternoon.

According to officials, the incident took place at the IMS campus situated in Lal Kuan. As per preliminary information, a cable attached to the lift snapped following which the elevator suffered a free fall.

Students sustained injuries on their heads and backs due to the impact and have been admitted in a nearby hospital. One of the students is being treated for a possible fracture, said officials.

Police and college officials are ascertaining the exact cause of elevator malfunction. The administration has called for a thorough examination of the cause and action in case of negligence.

No complaint has been submitted to the police in connection with the incident yet, said officials.

