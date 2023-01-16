8 IGI Airport staff arrested for ‘theft’

The Delhi Police arrested eight staffers from the IGI Airport allegedly with stolen jewellery worth Rs 12 lakh, watches, Apple iPhones and cash. Police said the men, who work as loaders, were allegedly running a “theft racket” for months.

Several theft incidents were reported last year, and a vigilance team was set up. An accused was arrested and police said he was working with a ground handling assistance company since 2018. Ravi Kumar Singh, DCP (IGI Airport), said, “He revealed he came in contact with 7 staffers who work with different companies and airlines…We found their involvement in four old cases.”

“They used to commit theft from baggage counters at the ground and hide stolen articles…within airport. Later, they would hide the items inside undergarments and leave…and they would sell them. We’ll be arresting their associates soon,” he said.