scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 15, 2023

8 IGI Airport staff arrested for ‘theft’

“They used to commit theft from baggage counters at the ground and hide stolen articles...within airport. Later, they would hide the items inside undergarments and leave...and they would sell them. We’ll be arresting their associates soon,” he said.

“They used to commit theft from baggage counters at the ground and hide stolen articles...within airport. Later, they would hide the items inside undergarments and leave...and they would sell them. We’ll be arresting their associates soon,” he said.An accused was arrested and police said he was working with a ground handling assistance company since 2018. Ravi Kumar Singh, DCP (IGI Airport), said, “He revealed he came in contact with 7 staffers who work with different companies and airlines...We found their involvement in four old cases.”
Listen to this article
8 IGI Airport staff arrested for ‘theft’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Delhi Police arrested eight staffers from the IGI Airport allegedly with stolen jewellery worth Rs 12 lakh, watches, Apple iPhones and cash.  Police said the men, who work as loaders, were allegedly running a “theft racket” for months.

Several theft incidents were reported last year, and a vigilance team was set up. An accused was arrested and police said he was working with a ground handling assistance company since 2018. Ravi Kumar Singh, DCP (IGI Airport), said, “He revealed he came in contact with 7 staffers who work with different companies and airlines…We found their involvement in four old cases.”

More from Delhi

“They used to commit theft from baggage counters at the ground and hide stolen articles…within airport. Later, they would hide the items inside undergarments and leave…and they would sell them. We’ll be arresting their associates soon,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Written and Unwritten: Listening to V-P Dhankhar and RSS chief Bhagwat
Written and Unwritten: Listening to V-P Dhankhar and RSS chief Bhagwat
US: Steady rise in Indian students staying on for job training
US: Steady rise in Indian students staying on for job training
Auto Expo & its electrifying makeover: The difference that 3 years ca...
Auto Expo & its electrifying makeover: The difference that 3 years ca...
Hear the daughter
Hear the daughter

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 16-01-2023 at 03:07 IST
Next Story

Bareilly clash | Prime accused in hospital, being watched: Police

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close