8 hours, 3 shifts as Faridabad Police rejig work timings

Over 800 personnel deployed with Faridabad Police will henceforth be working in shifts of eight hours, announced Commissioner of Police K K Rao Saturday, adding that the shorter work hours will ensure personnel are able to remain “alert” through their shift.

“Often it is seen that personnel deployed on PCR and rider duty for 24 hours are technically on duty but not alert. It is impossible to be on duty for 24 hours continuously. Keeping this in mind, personnel will be deployed in two or three shifts,” said the Commissioner.

According to police, the three shift timings will be from 7.30 am to 3.30 pm; 3.30 pm to 11.30 pm; and 11.30 pm to 7.30 am.

“The duty schedule will also change every week. For instance, those on the morning shift will be in the night shift the following week. The schedule will keep rotating in this manner every week,” said Rao.

Police personnel have welcomed the move.

“The 24-hour shifts used to be very difficult, not just in terms of staying alert, but even physically. It would take a toll on our health as we had to constantly be ready for anything and could not allow ourselves to relax. These shorter shifts give us a chance to catch our breath after every eight hours, which will be of immense help even while we are on duty,” said a head constable who did not want to be named.

Others, meanwhile, said this will give them the opportunity to catch up with their families as well as indulge in leisure activities.

“I have young children but I barely spend any time with them. Being on duty for 24 hours means that even when I have time off, I am so tired that I cannot indulge them or play with them. These new shifts will give me a chance to focus a little on my family and also myself… Maybe I will catch up on some movies,” said a sub-inspector.

Starting Sunday, around 850 personnel will be deployed to ensure law and order is maintained in Faridabad, said Rao, adding that 48 PCR vehicles, 48 riders, and 48 checkpoints will be deployed daily.

Personnel posted at these checkpoints will watch out for drivers between the ages of 17 and 30, vehicles with black film on windows, and vehicles without number plates.