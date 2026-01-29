8 Gurgaon pvt schools, Dwarka court get bomb threats; turn out to be hoax

During the search, no suspicious object was found, said an officer.

At least eight private schools in Gurgaon as well as the Dwarka court complex received bomb threats via emails on Wednesday morning, prompting evacuation of premises. After hours of search operations, the threats were declared a hoax, police said.

According to ACP Vikas Kaushik, the first bomb threat was sent to a private school in DLF Phase 1 around 7 am. This prompted a coordinated search operation involving the bomb disposal team, Gurgaon Police, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), as well as the Civil Defence and Fire departments.

The other schools that received threats included Kunskapsskolan at DLF Phase 1, Lancers International School at Sector 53, Heritage Xperiential Learning School at Sector 64, and Pathways World School at Badshahpur.