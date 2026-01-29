8 Gurgaon pvt schools, Dwarka court get bomb threats; turn out to be hoax

The other schools that received threats included Kunskapsskolan at DLF Phase 1, Lancers International School at Sector 53, Heritage Xperiential Learning School at Sector 64, and Pathways World School at Badshahpur.

By: Express News Service
2 min readGurgaon, New DelhiJan 29, 2026 06:06 AM IST
Gurgaon pvt schools bomb threats, Dwarka court get bomb threats, Gurgaon pvt schools hoax bomb threats, Dwarka court get hoax bomb threats, hoax bomb threats, delhi news, India news, Indian express, current affairsDuring the search, no suspicious object was found, said an officer.
At least eight private schools in Gurgaon as well as the Dwarka court complex received bomb threats via emails on Wednesday morning, prompting evacuation of premises. After hours of search operations, the threats were declared a hoax, police said.

According to ACP Vikas Kaushik, the first bomb threat was sent to a private school in DLF Phase 1 around 7 am. This prompted a coordinated search operation involving the bomb disposal team, Gurgaon Police, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), as well as the Civil Defence and Fire departments.

“As a precautionary measure, the school buildings were evacuated, ensuring the safety of students, teachers, and staff. Schools on their end informed parents not to send children to school and that online classes will be held,” a police spokesperson said.

“A cybercrime team is actively investigating the authenticity of the emails, tracing their origin, and identifying the sender with the assistance of cyber experts,” the spokesperson added.

The Dwarka court complex, meanwhile, witnessed chaos when the court administration received an email threatening to blow up the premises.

Personnel from the Delhi Police, the Fire department, the bomb squad and the dog squad were rushed to the spot and the entire court complex was evacuated.

Police said the email was received around 9.30 am. Following this, judges, lawyers, staff, and people present in the complex were evacuated. During the search, which lasted for several hours, no suspicious object was found, said an officer.

 

