Thursday, Dec 29, 2022

In 8 districts in Delhi, zero Covid vaccination slots at govt centres

The Capital has reported a slight surge in the number of people taking the Covid precaution dose in the last one week.

The state health state department is still working to procure Covaxin and Covishield.(Representational)
For the second day in a row, barely any slots were available in centres where the Covid vaccine is provided for free in Delhi. This comes even as the city has reported a slight surge in the number of people taking the Covid precaution dose in the last one week and a shortage of vaccines.

On Thursday, the CoWIN dashboard did not reflect any free vaccination centre in Central, East, Northeast, Northwest, South, Southwest, West Delhi and Shahdara. In New Delhi, all free vaccination centres were booked. In North Delhi, there were some slots available in free vaccination centres for December 30 and January 1, 2, 5 and 6.

Meanwhile, the state health state department is still working to procure Covaxin and Covishield. According to an official, Covaxin is expected to arrive by Friday from Haryana. “We are expecting Covaxin to arrive by Friday. It was expected to arrive on Thursday but we are still waiting. For Covishield, we have placed the order with the Centre and are yet to receive any update,” the official said.

Another official from the state health department said the government has requested the Centre to provide them with stock that is set to expire soon so they can be immediately given to people. “After checking the consumption pattern, we have placed the request. Hopefully we will get it soon,” said the official.

The official said that due to the slow demand till earlier this month, they had supplied some of their vaccines to private hospitals so they can be used before expiry date.

First published on: 29-12-2022 at 19:46 IST
