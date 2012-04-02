7-year jail term to priest for raping girl upheld

The High Court upheld a seven-year jail term awarded to a priest for raping a 16-year-old girl repeatedly in a temple in Delhi. The heinous offence was committed by a priest who is respected in the society and considered to be a trustworthy person. But disregarding morality and consequence of his act,he committed such a barbaric offence upon a young girl repeatedly, Justice ML Mehta said.

Justice Mehta upheld the lower courts conviction of seven years rigorous imprisonment to Prem Dass,a priest with Lord Shiva temple in Northwest Delhi who repeatedly raped the school-going girl inside the temple.

In my considered opinion,the prosecution has brought home the guilt of the appellant beyond reasonable doubt, Mehta.

Dass had filed the appeal against the 2010 trial court verdict,saying there were discrepancies and inconsistencies in the statements of the prosecutrix and hence,his conviction was bad in law. Sexual violence,apart from being a dehumanising act,is an unlawful intrusion on the right of privacy and sanctity of a female, the court said,dismissing Dass appeal.

It is a serious blow to her honour and offends her self-esteem. It degrades the victim and where the victim is a helpless innocent child or a minor, it added.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App