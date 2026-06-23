79 to 100: How Delhi student’s board exam results jumped after CBSE re-check

For weeks, 17-year-old Kushal Jain believed he had underperformed in Chemistry. The student from Dwarka in Delhi had scored 97 in Physics and 97 in Mathematics in the CBSE Class XII Board examinations. But his Chemistry score was 79 — a result he found difficult to accept considering his performance through the year.

“I had expected above 95,” he said. “When the results were declared, I assumed there had been a mistake.”

When the outcome of CBSE’s post-result verification process arrived this week, it revealed just how large that mistake may have been.

Kushal’s Chemistry marks had jumped from 79 to 100.

The revision transformed his Physics-Chemistry-Mathematics (PCM) aggregate from 91% to 98%, a seven-percentage-point increase that he described as “massive”. “The 7% margin is very massive,” he told The Indian Express.