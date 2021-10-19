78% of Gurgaon’s population has antibodies against Covid, finds third serological survey

The third serological survey, conducted by the Haryana health department in September to estimate the presence of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, has found antibodies among 78.3% of the population in the Gurgaon district.

According to the results of the survey, of the 3,000 people in Gurgaon that were tested for antibodies, 78.3% showed a positive result, higher than the state’s average of 76.3%. Urban areas in Gurgaon showed more positivity rate at 80.3% as against rural clusters at 77%.

In Gurgaon, the survey was done in at least 75 clusters — 45 urban and 30 rural — covering 3,000 people including 1,200 children aged 6 to 17. Over 40% of the total samples were collected from urban areas, and the rest were collected from rural areas.Among children, in the age group of 6 to 9 years, a seropositivity rate of 68.4% was observed while in the age group of 10 to 17 years, over 70. 4% were found to have antibodies.

This is the first time that children above 6 years of age were included in the survey to assess the level of immunity amid fears of a possible third wave impacting children.

Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, Gurgaon district, said, “Though results show a high prevalence of antibodies among the population, we cannot lower our guard. Our focus is to vaccinate as many people as possible to minimize the spread of infection. We have already achieved 100% coverage of the first dose and we urge people, whose second dose of vaccine is due, to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

Dr Prabhakaran Dorairaj, vice president of research and policy at the Public Health Foundation of India, said, “The results of the survey suggest that we are moving towards herd immunity or so-called ‘endemicity’. The fact that children are not vaccinated and yet they are showing such a high prevalence of antibodies again suggests endemicity. It means we are less likely to be in a situation that occurred during the second wave. However, there is a caveat. We should not slacken and work on achieving 100% vaccination among adults and continue to strictly follow social distancing, use of masks, and hand hygiene measures.”

The Haryana government Monday declared the results of the third serological survey, which had a randomly chosen sample size of 36,250. In a statement, Haryana Health Minister, Anil Vij said that since January 16, 2021, the health department had been working on a war footing to vaccinate the eligible population and by conducting this serosurvey, an assessment was made regarding the efficacy of the ongoing vaccination programme.

Faridabad recorded the lowest seropositivity rate (64.2%) among the 22 districts in Haryana.

Dr Rajesh Kumar, technical adviser, Health Systems Transformation Platform, New Delhi, said, “The results suggest that over 80% of the population in Gurgaon have antibodies – either due to the infection or from immunisation. So, the chances of infection spreading are relatively low. But, we must ensure vaccination of the entire population to minimise the spread.”