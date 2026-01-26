Rafale jets, marching contingents: What stole the show for first-timers at the 77th Republic Day

A total of 30 tableaux — 17 of states and union territories and 13 of ministries, departments and services — rolled down Kartavya Path.

Rafale JetsRafale aircraft whizzed over Kartavya Path.(Credits: PIB)

Ashish Shah’s jaw dropped when the Rafale aircraft whizzed over Kartavya Path. “However old you might be, the parade and aircrafts make you feel like a child, it makes me energetic,” said the 63-year-old, a former college professor.

This was Shah’s first time attending the Republic Day parade.

On Monday, India celebrated its 77th Republic Day, putting on a showcase of its military might that included elite marching contingents, missiles and indigenous weapon systems.

Antonio Costa, President of the European Council, and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, were the chief guests of the event.

The parade commenced with President Droupadi Murmu taking the salute shortly after she, Costa and von der Leyen, flanked by the Indian president’s bodyguards, arrived at the venue in a traditional buggy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, several other Union ministers, the country’s top military brass, foreign diplomats, and senior officials were among the spectators.

Also Read | Amid tariff stress, Murmu points to self-reliance in Republic Day message

A total of 30 tableaux — 17 of states and union territories and 13 of ministries, departments and services — rolled down the Kartavya Path.

Vivek Kapoor (76) said this is his second time seeing the parade, after 65 years. He was with his daughters.

“Technology has advanced so much that Anupam Kher can sit anywhere and his voice can be recorded and played here,” he smiled as he recalled the actor’s voice being played during the parade when 2,500 artists around India performed their traditional dance forms.

Approximately 10,000 special guests from across the country — farmers, artisans, scientists, innovators, women entrepreneurs, students, sportspersons, beneficiaries of flagship government schemes, and frontline workers — were also invited to the programme.

Also among the spectators was Raveena Tanwar (30), who was in awe when she saw helicopters and fighter jets shoot past above her. “I wanted to make sure my children actually know what they read about in the textbooks, so we asked a relative to arrange some tickets for us,” she said.

Tanwar hoped her children, 10-year old Daksh and 8-year-old Bhavishya, as well as their cousins, Divyansh and Gunjan, would be inspired by the parade and learn about their country’s past.

Aritra Dhar (27) Shishir Kana (22) from West Bengal were also first-timers at the parade.

They are pursuing an MBA at the National Power Training Institute, under the Ministry of Power.

“Everything stood out for us, but the fleet of fighter jets and the Bhairav Battalion were what I liked best,” Artira, a UPSC aspirant, said.

“We always wanted to see the parade as this day gave us the principles on which the country runs,” he added.

