Rafale jets, marching contingents: What stole the show for first-timers at the 77th Republic Day

Ashish Shah’s jaw dropped when the Rafale aircraft whizzed over Kartavya Path. “However old you might be, the parade and aircrafts make you feel like a child, it makes me energetic,” said the 63-year-old, a former college professor.

This was Shah’s first time attending the Republic Day parade.

On Monday, India celebrated its 77th Republic Day, putting on a showcase of its military might that included elite marching contingents, missiles and indigenous weapon systems.

Antonio Costa, President of the European Council, and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, were the chief guests of the event.

The parade commenced with President Droupadi Murmu taking the salute shortly after she, Costa and von der Leyen, flanked by the Indian president’s bodyguards, arrived at the venue in a traditional buggy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, several other Union ministers, the country’s top military brass, foreign diplomats, and senior officials were among the spectators.