77th Republic Day: 33 Delhi Police officers to get awards, Special Cell gets most gallantry medals

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
On the occasion of the 77th Republic Day, 33 Delhi Police officers will be conferred medals on Monday, with 14 officers getting gallantry medals and two getting President’s Medal for Distinguished Service.
The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has secured 13 out of the 14 gallantry medals for their role in four high-risk counter-terror and anti-extremism operations carried out in the Capital in recent years.
Among the gallantry awardees are Additional CP Pramod Singh Kushwah, SI Rajeev Kumar and SI Shibu R S, who intercepted an A++ category Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, Javed Ahmed Mattu alias Irshad Ahmed Malla, near the DND Toll Plaza in Mayur Vihar. Mattu, who was carrying a reward of Rs 10 lakh and was wanted in 11 terror cases in Jammu and Kashmir, opened fire at the police team. One bullet allegedly struck one of the officers, who got saved by his bulletproof vest. The team, however, overpowered the terrorist and prevented a major terror strike.
Other awardees are Inspector Manoj Kumar, who along with SI Anshu Chaudhary, and HC Aleem Ahmad, engaged ISIS-linked terrorist Rizwan Ali — who was wanted by the NIA and was carrying a reward of Rs 3 lakh — during an interception near Tughlakabad village. Rizwan fired at the police team with two officers sustaining bullet impacts on their protective gear. The operation, however, led to the neutralisation of a module involved in assembling IEDs and reconnoitring sensitive targets across multiple states.
Inspector Amit Nara, SI Brajpal Singh, SI Satish Kumar, and SI Udham Singh also bagged the gallantry awards for
intercepting two armed operatives linked to Canada-based designated terrorist Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dalla, a key figure associated with the Khalistan Tiger Force. The encounter near Mayur Vihar involved an exchange of fire, during which two officers were struck by bullets, but saved by bulletproof vests. The arrest foiled plans to extend Khalistani-linked violence into Delhi.
Inspector Nishant Dahiya, Inspector Manjit Jaglan, and SI Amit Bhati are also among the awardees.They confronted armed criminals from the Khalistani terror network near Sarai Kale Khan ISBT on Ring Road during an encounter. One of the criminals attempted to deploy a high-explosive grenade, but was overpowered before he could succeed, averting a potentially catastrophic blast.
The President’s Medal for Distinguished Service will be awarded to retired SI Gainendra Singh Rana and SI Naval Kumari, while 17 officers will receive Meritorious Service Medals.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The government schools in Delhi have been operating in a double-shift system since 2023, with girls attending the morning shift and boys attending the afternoon shift due to space constraints. However, this has resulted in lower attendance and performance for the afternoon shift students. The government is now considering converting all evening-shift schools into single morning-shift schools.