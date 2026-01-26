77th Republic Day: 33 Delhi Police officers to get awards, Special Cell gets most gallantry medals

On the occasion of the 77th Republic Day, 33 Delhi Police officers will be conferred medals on Monday, with 14 officers getting gallantry medals and two getting President’s Medal for Distinguished Service.

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has secured 13 out of the 14 gallantry medals for their role in four high-risk counter-terror and anti-extremism operations carried out in the Capital in recent years.

Among the gallantry awardees are Additional CP Pramod Singh Kushwah, SI Rajeev Kumar and SI Shibu R S, who intercepted an A++ category Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, Javed Ahmed Mattu alias Irshad Ahmed Malla, near the DND Toll Plaza in Mayur Vihar. Mattu, who was carrying a reward of Rs 10 lakh and was wanted in 11 terror cases in Jammu and Kashmir, opened fire at the police team. One bullet allegedly struck one of the officers, who got saved by his bulletproof vest. The team, however, overpowered the terrorist and prevented a major terror strike.