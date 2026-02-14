On his way to work, 76-year-old man killed as SUV crashes into footpath in East Delhi; driver held

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A 76-year-old man was killed after a black Scorpio allegedly skidded and hit him while crashing into a footpath near the National Highway 24 (NH 24) in East Delhi’s Gazipur village early Saturday, police said. The driver has been detained.
Police said a PCR call about the accident was received around 6 am at the Ghazipur police station and later transferred to the Patparganj Industrial Area (PIA) police station. When officers reached the spot, they found the vehicle mounted on the footpath and an elderly pedestrian lying nearby.
The deceased was identified as Paik Karmai, a native of West Bengal who had been residing in Gazipur village and working at the Flower Mandi in the area. He was on his way to work with two co-workers when he was hit, police said.
According to preliminary investigation, the SUV hit the divider between the main carriageway and the service road, skidded and struck the pedestrian. The driver, Shrey Kumar (26), a resident of Noida, was apprehended at the scene, while other occupants of the vehicle allegedly fled.
A forensic team inspected the site and the body was shifted to the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital for medico-legal formalities. Police said a case is being registered at PIA police station and further investigation is underway, including efforts to trace the other occupants of the vehicle.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Bollywood star Akshay Kumar opens up about a vulnerable moment from his past where he stood up for his friend at a party and ended up slapping someone who was insulting them. He reflects on how he would handle the situation differently now and considers it his most embarrassing moment.