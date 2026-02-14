On his way to work, 76-year-old man killed as SUV crashes into footpath in East Delhi; driver held

The deceased was identified as Paik Karmai, a native of West Bengal who had been residing in Gazipur village.

By: Express News Service
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 14, 2026 09:04 PM IST
black Scorpio, 76-year-old man, killed, National Highway 24,Paik Karmai was on his way to work with two co-workers when he was hit, police said. (Express photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

A 76-year-old man was killed after a black Scorpio allegedly skidded and hit him while crashing into a footpath near the National Highway 24 (NH 24) in East Delhi’s Gazipur village early Saturday, police said. The driver has been detained.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

Police said a PCR call about the accident was received around 6 am at the Ghazipur police station and later transferred to the Patparganj Industrial Area (PIA) police station. When officers reached the spot, they found the vehicle mounted on the footpath and an elderly pedestrian lying nearby.

The deceased was identified as Paik Karmai, a native of West Bengal who had been residing in Gazipur village and working at the Flower Mandi in the area. He was on his way to work with two co-workers when he was hit, police said.

According to preliminary investigation, the SUV hit the divider between the main carriageway and the service road, skidded and struck the pedestrian. The driver, Shrey Kumar (26), a resident of Noida, was apprehended at the scene, while other occupants of the vehicle allegedly fled.

A forensic team inspected the site and the body was shifted to the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital for medico-legal formalities. Police said a case is being registered at PIA police station and further investigation is underway, including efforts to trace the other occupants of the vehicle.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Bangladesh
'Bangladesh first': Tarique Rahman reveals how new BNP govt will handle relations with India
Tere Ishk Mein to Nadaaniyan, why only intense romantic dramas are in vogue whereas rom-coms are being hate-watched.
Where is the love? Why Bollywood has become that place where intense, angry romances are in vogue and rom-coms are only hate-watched
Strict caste preferences have dropped significantly over the decade
Marrying at 29, ignoring caste: How a Jeevansathi study shows Indians are 'rewriting’ the rules of arranged marriage
NZ vs SA LIVE Score Updates T20 World Cup: Follow New Zealand vs South Africa match Live from Ahmedabad.
New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score Updates
Bangladesh Election Results 2026, Tarique Rahman, Bangladesh Nationalist Party, BNP victory, Jamaat-e-Islami, Sheikh Hasina ouster, Khaleda Zia death, Bangladesh constitutional reform, Jatiyo Shangsad, Bangladesh political news, National Citizen Party, referendum Bangladesh 2026, interim government Bangladesh corruption, Dhaka University elections.
With elections, Bangladesh has entered new political moment. Now, question is how power is exercised
Live Blog
Advertisement