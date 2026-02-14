On his way to work, 76-year-old man killed as SUV crashes into footpath in East Delhi; driver held

Paik Karmai was on his way to work with two co-workers when he was hit, police said. (Express photo)

A 76-year-old man was killed after a black Scorpio allegedly skidded and hit him while crashing into a footpath near the National Highway 24 (NH 24) in East Delhi’s Gazipur village early Saturday, police said. The driver has been detained.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

Police said a PCR call about the accident was received around 6 am at the Ghazipur police station and later transferred to the Patparganj Industrial Area (PIA) police station. When officers reached the spot, they found the vehicle mounted on the footpath and an elderly pedestrian lying nearby.

The deceased was identified as Paik Karmai, a native of West Bengal who had been residing in Gazipur village and working at the Flower Mandi in the area. He was on his way to work with two co-workers when he was hit, police said.