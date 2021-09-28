Delhi: ‘Transfer complaints against Dasna Devi priest, Karni Sena chief’

The Delhi Police has said the complaints against Dasna Devi temple priest Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati and Karni Sena chief Suraj Pal Amu over their alleged communally provocative remarks should be transferred to police stations concerned in UP and Haryana.

Police, in their action taken report filed in connection with an application seeking registration of FIRs against the duo, stated that as the “incident of passing communally provocative and divisive remarks against Muslims” happened in an area under the jurisdiction of police stations in Aligarh and Nuh, the complaints should be transferred there.

The report was submitted to the court of Metropolitan Magistrate Rajat Goyal Monday, as directed by it. The court will now hear arguments on the matter on October 8.

The court had in its order asked the SHO to specify “whether any investigation or inquiry has been conducted and, if yes, then what is the status of the investigation/inquiry”, and also “if any cognizable offence is made out, whether any FIR has been registered or not”.

The complainant had approached the court through advocates Sarim Naved, Kamran Javed, and Anshu Davar, seeking a directive to the SHO of Jamia Nagar police station to register FIRs against the duo for allegedly making statements with the intention of outraging religious feelings of the Muslim community and promoting enmity, hatred and ill-will between Hindu and Muslim communities.