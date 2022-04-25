752 snatching cases in past month: Data

Around 752 snatching incidents have been reported in the last one month in Delhi — 24 per day on an average — as compared to 597 last year in the same period, police data shows. 1,746 persons have been arrested in the last four months of whom 1,237 are “first-time” offenders, as per data.

This was discussed during a crime review meeting at the Delhi Police HQ Saturday by the Police Commissioner with Special CPs, Joint CPs and 15 district DCPs, along with preventive strategies by the district police to curb such incidents, an officer said.

As per police data this year, till April 20, a total of 3,063 cases of snatching were reported as compared to 2,899 in the same period last year; 890 robbery incidents took place this year as compared to 735 last year; and 4,749 cases of house theft/burglary were reported this year as compared to 1,578 last year.

“This year, 1,746 persons have been arrested till April 20 — 1,237 were first-timer offenders while 509 have a criminal record. In robbery cases, 1,526 persons have been arrested of whom 1,032 are first timers while 494 have a record. In house theft/burglary cases, of 1,234 persons arrested, 897 are first-time offenders and 337 of them have a criminal record,” a senior police officer said.

An officer said a one-month review between March 24 to April 20 shows that several districts that reported fewer snatching cases last year have seen a spike this year. “In Northeast district, 102 incidents have been reported this year as compared to 75 last year; 60 incidents were seen in Northwest district as compared to 35 last year; 50 in Southeast district as compared to 28 last year; 37 in Outer-north district as compared to 15 last year; and 55 incidents in Dwarka this year as compared to 32 last year,” data shows.

In other districts, such as East, Central and North, data shows that snatching incidents are fewer this year as compared to last year.

The police chief also analysed solved and recovery percentage of cases. “Solved percentage of snatching cases is 52%, recovery is 17%; solved percentage in robbery cases is 91% and recovery is 53%. When it comes to thefts, recovery is 10%,” an officer said.

When contacted, Delhi Police PRO Anyesh Roy said “there has been a drop of 60% (59.8%) in PCR calls related to snatching in 2022 compared to the same period in 2021. As PCR calls are made by citizens, the 60% fall reflects a massive actual drop in instances of snatching in the city. This is a result of multi-pronged efforts, including prompt registration of cases followed by efforts to identify and arrest the criminals involved. This is reflected from the fact that though 60% fewer PCR calls were reported, the number of snatchers arrested in 2022 (1,746) is 80 more compared to 2021.”