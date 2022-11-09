75-year-old woman robbed and killed at Amar Colony home

A 75-year-old woman was allegedly robbed and killed inside her house in Southeast Delhi’s Amar Colony. The woman was found dead by her caretaker when she arrived for work in the evening. Police said no arrest has been made yet.

The victim has been identified as Kulwant Kaur who lived alone on the first floor of her family house. Police sources said the unknown accused entered the house, snatched the woman’s jewellery from her neck and ears and killed her.

Police said a PCR call about the incident was made around 5.17 pm by Kulwant’s sister-in-law Amarjeet who stays with her family on the second floor in the same building. Amarjeet said the elderly woman was found lying unconscious inside her house.

Esha Pandey, DCP (Southeast), said, “Police staff rushed to the spot and met Amarjeet who stated that their house help found Kulwant lying unconscious on the floor when she entered her house for work. She then informed the family. Kulwant was then rushed to National Hearts Institute in East of Kailash where doctors declared her dead on arrival.”

“It seems that the accused had a friendly entry into the house as the gate and lock were untouched and were not damaged/broken. Further enquiry into the matter is in progress,” added the DCP.

A case of murder has been registered against unknown persons. “Family and staffers at the house are being questioned about the incident. At present, they have not raised suspicion against anyone,” said an officer.

Kulwant was a widow. Her husband, Surinder Singh, a businessman, died in 2015. The couple had three daughters who are all married and live with their families.

Kulwant’s nephew, Mandeep Singh Kohli, said, “Bua had been living alone after Surinder uncle’s death. We don’t know exactly what happened but her caretaker saw she was lying dead inside her house. Her jewellery was missing. There was blood on her ears. We think the accused tried to snatch her jewellery and killed her. We don’t know who did it. Police sent forensic teams and we are cooperating. Her daughters have been informed.”