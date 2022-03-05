scorecardresearch
Friday, March 04, 2022
Must Read

75-80% saplings planted from 2016 to 2019 survived: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai

The audit was done for tree plantation drives in the city in 2016-17, 2017-18, and 2018-19. The report was submitted in January this year, Rai said.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
March 5, 2022 1:24:57 am
Environment Minister Gopal Rai (File)

The survival rate of trees planted by the Forest Department in Delhi is around 75% to 80%, as per an audit done by the Forest Research Institute, Dehradun, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Friday.

The audit was done for tree plantation drives in the city in 2016-17, 2017-18, and 2018-19. The report was submitted in January this year, Rai said. In the north division, which includes Shahdara, the survival rate is 80.21%, while it is 78.5% in the west division, and 75.68% in the Najafgarh range. In the South division, which includes Mehrauli, the survival rate was 72%. At Asola Bhatti, phase 1 reported a survival rate of 76%, and phase 2 reported 81.33%, Rai said.

“Today we have issued an order to the Forest Department to send the data for the years after 2018-19 for auditing to the Forest Research Institute,” Rai added.

“Soil testing will be done as part of next year’s tree plantation, to determine what the soil quality is in one area, and what the survival rate is in the areas,” he said.

In 2016-17, 24 lakh saplings were planted, while 19 lakh were planted in 2017-18, and 19 lakh saplings in 2018-19. In 2019-20, 28 lakh saplings were planted, Rai said.

