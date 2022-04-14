74-year-old man stabbed to death in Gurgaon

A 74-year-old man was allegedly murdered in Badshahpur on Wednesday. Police said a preliminary probe has found that he was stabbed multiple times in the neck with a sharp object, adding that the accused is yet to be identified.

Police said the victim has been identified as Janardhan Dutta, a resident of Neelkanth Enclave. According to police, he and his wife were at their third-floor house on Wednesday when someone rang their doorbell around 4 pm.

Dutta’s wife, Sulekha, said in the FIR, “My husband went downstairs to answer the door. Sometime later, our caretaker’s wife informed me that he was lying on the first floor. I went there and saw that he had injury marks on the neck and there was blood on the floor. He was unconscious. I raised an alarm and neighbours helped take him to a private hospital.”

Police said the victim was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

Dinkar, SHO, Badshahpur police station, said, “The incident took place around 4.30 pm. The suspect entered the house and stabbed the victim with a sharp object in his neck. The motive is yet to be ascertained. We have initiated a probe and are checking CCTVs in the area for possible leads.”

Police said the victim retired from a government job and had been living with his wife in Badshahpur for some time. An FIR was registered against the unidentified accused under IPC Section 302 at Badshahpur police station, said police.