72-year-old Subhash Chopra picked for post: Old hand is new Delhi Cong chief, says no freebie politics

In a long-delayed development, the Congress Wednesday picked Subhash Chopra, a 72-year-old leader of Sheila Dikshit’s vintage, as president of its Delhi unit, months ahead of Assembly polls. The post had been vacant ever since Dikshit’s death on July 20.

First elected to the Delhi Assembly in 1998, Chopra is a three-time MLA from Kalkaji. He has held the Delhi Congress chief’s position in the past (1998 to 2003) and served as Speaker from June-December 2003.

“We have to work hard to revive the party in Delhi. Ahead of elections, our focus is welfare of people. The city is in a bad shape, with people getting in the habit of freebies. People of Delhi know the face of the city had changed under the leadership of Sheila Dikshit ji. We will not follow freebie politics, but will display the work we had done,” Chopra said.

EXPLAINED In selection of Delhi chief, a familiar Congress pattern subhash Chopra's appointment follows the pattern of the old guard returning to top positions in the Congress. Just a month ago, the party appointed Kumari Selja as Haryana Congress president. Bhupinder Singh Hooda was appointed CLP leader. In Maharashtra, 66-year-old Balasaheb Thorat was appointed president. And in Jharkhand, 72-year-old Rameshwar Oraon was appointed PCC president.

The party also named cricketer-turned-politician Kirti Azad as chairman of the Delhi campaign committee.

Sources said Congress president Sonia Gandhi zeroed in on Chopra after holding discussions with Delhi leaders. Three former DPCC presidents — Chopra, Ajay Maken and Arvinder Singh Lovely — are learnt to have earlier met P C Chacko, the AICC in-charge for Delhi, and opposed any move to appoint Azad as DPCC president.

Azad, when contacted, said: “I have many things in mind for the campaign in Delhi. I will soon be chalking out a plan and we will be fighting all 70 seats with full force to prove we are the number one party in Delhi.”

Senior leaders said Chopra has the uphill task of reuniting a party plagued with intense factionalism.

His appointment also reflects the grand old party’s natural proclivity towards playing it safe, and underscores the fact that the old guard is holding the reins now, after Rahul Gandhi resigned as party president in July.

According to one leader, Chopra emerged as the least unacceptable to all the warring factions in the Delhi Congress. Every faction wanted its leader as PCC chief, and there was no one individual whom every faction would accept — it was in this situation that Chopra’s “lottery lag gayi”, as a senior Congress leader said.

“Chopra is neutral,” said a top AICC functionary. “He can take all the groups along. Had J P Aggarwal been appointed, Sandeep Dikshit and Maken would not have cooperated. Had Maken been appointed, Aggarwal and Sandeep and all those who were close to Sheila would not have accepted (them). Had anybody from the Sheila camp been appointed… the situation would have been the same.”

“The party had to make a senior leader (PCC chief). There was no other choice,” the AICC functionary said.

Chacko said: “He is the best person to carry everybody together… all the people together to an election situation…”

In opposing Azad for the job, all factions had argued that he was an outsider on two counts — that he is not from Delhi, and that he is not a dyed-in-the-wool Congressman.

Azad was the BJP Lok Sabha MP from Darbhanga for two consecutive terms in 2009-19, and joined the Congress in the run-up to this year’s elections. “There is a considerable Purvanchali vote in Delhi (to whom Azad might be able to appeal). But we could not have accepted someone who came from the BJP just months ago as DPCC president,” a senior leader said.

A former MLA from Delhi said: “We could have experimented had we been in power. We did not develop a leadership when we were in power for 15 years (1998-2013). Big leaders wanted to make their children leaders; the leaders ensured that a new leadership does not emerge.”