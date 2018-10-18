72 per cent farmers gave land consent for Jewar airport, says District Administration

The identification was carried out by professors of the Gautam Buddha University in July The identification was carried out by professors of the Gautam Buddha University in July

The District Administration of Gautam Budh Nagar has obtained permission from 72% of farmers in six villages for the 1,239 hectares of land required for the construction of Jewar Airport. On Wednesday, District Magistrate B N Singh said the process of land identification is complete and the report has been submitted to the state government for land acquisition.

Singh said, “The authorities in the district met the farmers personally to convince them to participate in this development process. We received support from farmers, officers and the media, and now have the required amount of consent,” adding, “On Monday night, the notification of completion of survey was sent by the Additional District Magistrate to the state government.”

The identification was carried out by professors of the Gautam Buddha University in July, in accordance with key concerns and recommendations of the Social Impact Assessment (SIA) and provisions of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013.

According to the SIA study, a minimum of 1,334 hectares of land was needed for the project. As per Section 2 (2) of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, the state government has to seek the consent of a minimum of 70% families, whose land-holds are directly affected by the project.

The remaining 95 hectares of land belongs to the state government. The submission of the report signals a beginning for the construction, since the state government will now initiate the land acquisition procedure.

“The state government will now issue a notification under Section 11(1), stating the intention of procuring land for development. The district authorities will then complete formalities of the notification within three months and send a report

back to the state government initiating the development,” said Singh.

