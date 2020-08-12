Delhi: 710 have got plasma at ILBS and Lok Nayak so far

According to the Delhi government statement, convalescent plasma has been provided to patients of all blood groups, including the rare blood group type AB, for which 90 units of AB plasma have been issued.

Since July 2, the dedicated facilities at Lok Nayak and ILBS hospitals under the Delhi government have administered plasma to 710 Covid-19 patients between the age of 18 and 94.

So far, 921 recovered patients have donated plasma at the facilities, the Delhi government said in a statement, which did not specify how many of those administered plasma recovered.

According to a recent AIIMS interim analysis of a randomised controlled trial of plasma therapy, the process did not show any clear mortality benefit among the 30 corona patients who were part of the study.

The therapy involves using antibodies found in the plasma of Covid-recovered patients to cure those infected by the virus. Plasma refers to the nearly-transparent liquid left behind after RBCs, WBCs and platelets are removed.

According to the Delhi government statement, convalescent plasma has been provided to patients of all blood groups, including the rare blood group type AB, for which 90 units of AB plasma have been issued.

“As many as 388 units of convalescent plasma have been issued to patients below 60 years of age, and 322 units have been issued to patients above 60 years of age, who are gradually at a high risk of getting critically ill due to coronavirus. Around 522 males and 188 female patients have been administered plasma therapy,” the statement said.

Among the donors, there were 86 healthcare workers, 209 entrepreneurs, 8 media personnel, 28 police officials, 50 students and 32 government officials. It said 14 recovered patients have donated plasma more than once.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.