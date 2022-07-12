71 monuments to get facelift, says Manish Sisodia

The Delhi government has planned to work on the restoration of the 71 monuments that fall under its jurisdiction in the city. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia held a review meeting with officials Monday to go over pending plans, and said each monument would get a facelift without any tampering.

“Historical monuments in Delhi symbolise the country’s evolution over the period of time. These extremely important historical buildings have remained neglected for a longer time, which has caused much damage to them. The government is ensuring that each of the monuments under its responsibility gets a facelift as soon as possible without tampering with the essence of history associated with it. This will help generations to understand our history in a better way,” Sisodia said. He also said cultural events to celebrate the history of these monuments will be organised.

As part of the plan, which has been in the works for a few years now, the conservation of the Dara Shikoh Library and Baradari Qudsia Bagh will be expedited. Both monuments will also get museums on their premises.

Dara Shikoh library is located on the campus of Ambedkar University at Kashmere Gate, and was in a dilapidated condition for several years. The restoration of Qudsia Bagh, also near Kashmere Gate, is near completion. The Malcha Mahal and Azim Ganj Serai are also in the process of being restored.

The government, meanwhile, has also decided to illuminate five monuments in the Tricolour to mark India’s 75th Independence year. These monuments include the Birji Khan’s Tomb in R K Puram, Baradari Qudsia Bagh, Bara Lao Ka Gumbad at Vasant Udhyan, Gol Gumbaz near Lodhi flyover and the Tomb of Paik at Mukarba Chowk.