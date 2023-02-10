71 galleries to artists across spectrum: India Art Fair opens to public

Introducing its 14th edition as its most ambitious yet, director of India Art Fair, Jaya Ashokan, welcomed art viewers to the NSIC Exhibition Grounds in Okhla on the inaugural day of the four-day event on February 9, on the floor were artworks being presented by 71 art galleries and 14 institutions, apart from special projects. With the display ranging from modern to contemporary, folk to digital, the wide spectrum is representative of the numerous strands that define India art in the present. ”The scale and diversity of the fair in 2023 reflects the expansion of the contemporary and modern art market across India and South Asia, as well as burgeoning interest from the international community. We’re particularly proud of all of our artists who are testing the boundaries of contemporary and traditional arts or digital innovation, with many coming from previously unexplored regions of India. We’re proud of the quality of work they’re producing and powerfully responding to our changing times,” stated Ashokan. Here is a snapshot of what is in store for art enthusiasts:

The Masters Still Rule

In an art market where it is primarily the modernists that lead, several works of the masters are on view. The DAG booth boasts arguably the first commissioned portrait by Raja Ravi Varma — painted in 1870, it has Kizhakke Palat Krishna Menon, a sub-judge of Mangalore, and his family. Crayon art gallery, meanwhile, has dedicated an entire booth to one of MF Husain’s last finished paintings, a 300 square foot panel based on the epic Ramayan, titled Valmiki’s Vision of Sunderkand. If Dhoomimal Gallery has Krishen Khanna’s metal sculptures of the bandwallahs, Manu Parekh’s works from the Banaras series are in multiple booths. Art Alive Gallery and Gallerie Nvya are presenting works by Sakti Burman as part of their group showcase, and Apparao gallery has preparatory drawings by SH Raza. The Guild has Gulammohammed Sheikh’s photographs from Istanbul, and Vadehra Art Gallery dedicates a wall to radiologist-turned artist Sudhir Patwardhan. Vadehra is also showing Sheikh’s 2011 sculpture titled Weathervane with signs pointing in different directions, inscribed with images and slogans that portray contradictions, and how Gandhi’s Gujarat remains a dream.

As Art is Going Tech

With the digital wave in art, the medium is also being represented at the IAF. The Studio has a dedicated space for tech-meets-art projects and installations. It includes works of ‘Digital Artists in Residence’, made on iPad Pro and in response to the theme ‘Finding the Extraordinary in the Ordinary’. In ‘Log Kya Kahenge’ artist Mira Felicia Malhotra discusses the oddities of Indian family life and the audience is encouraged to view the moving images with an iPad. Gaurav Ogale invites viewers to explore the biographies of ordinary people through an audio-visual anthology series ‘Bestsellers’; and in his immersive projection room, Varun Desai is giving them a glimpse of the future that fuses artificial intelligence and human consciousness. The trio will also be part of an interactive session.

The fair also features video and tech-inspired artworks presented by contemporary artists Julien Segard, Payal Arya, Aditi Kulkarni, among others. The outdoor projects include a timeline of computational art with NFT artworks.

For the Shutterbug

There are always some works that attract the attention of the masses more than others. The main entrance hall opens to some such works — NS Harsha’s Elsewhere is home I am just Here, with a Hanuman langur “pointing us towards the mysteries of the universe” at Gallery Chemould booth; Gallery Ske has Hyderabad-based artist Madhukar Mucharla’s migrants in leather, a material his ancestors from the Dalit community have been working with since years. The booth also has Avinash Veeraraghavan’s intricately embroidered narratives that rekindle childhood memories and reflect on adulthood. Subodh Gupta’s larger-than-life installations are showing at Nature Morte and Galleria Continua. Prashant Pandey at the Gallery Maskara booth uses discarded cigarette buds, cane and thread in his delicate installation that “reawakens perception of everyday life by defying conventional logic when it comes to ways of seeing discarded objects”.

At Gallery Veda, artist Sharmi Chowdhury uses traditional Korean Hanji paper and old cabinet in Land of Mine Do Not Leave Me, No Matter How Far Away I Go, and Tapasya Gupta looks at destiny and wry sense of humour in her installations. Ojas Art has brought together artists Bhajju Shyam, Manjunath Kamath and Santosh Kumar Das to paint Vishvaroopa, depicting the supreme form of Lord Vishnu, in a collaborative work. At Sakshi Gallery booth Lakshman Rao Kotturu turns to three playful monkeys in fencing wire and steel to project manipulation.

Like in the past editions, Sudipta Das’ figurines at Latitude 28 gallery, and Antonio Santin’s hyper-realistic carpets at Galerie Isa continue to draw the crowds. At Museo Camera, founder Aditya Arya has on view vintage cameras, and images of Nepal’s former Prime Minister Dev Shumsher Rana’s life in exile.

There are works that also reflect on the COVID pandemic — Project 88 has Sarnath Banerjee’s watercolour and polychrome pencil on paper panels, that among others, include The Trigonometry of Social Distancing. At Studio Art booth Shivani Aggarwal’s Lost Stories — Time and Transformations in wood, the Delhi-based artist handpaints on wood to share stories of achievements that could not make it to the newsprint during the peak of COVID. “There is so much we missed reading in the newspapers. These are stories of common people and what they achieved that I dug out from the internet and painted,” she said.

Engaging with the Audience

Admitting that art can be intimidating for some, Ashokan notes that special forums have been designed to introduce the aficionados to its nuances. Curated by Shaleen Wadhwana, the talks programme at the fair “will dive deep into conversations surrounding the arts, inviting leading artists and arts professionals to align on critical subjects, and collectively shape the future for an inclusive art scene”. The highlights include “What Are We Causing: Ecology, Environment & Sustainability,” a session that brings together artists Sharbendu De, Dharmendra Prasad, Rida Gatphoh and Nobina Gupta; “Looking at Art Historical Blind Spots” will highlight questions around representation of queer, minority religion and Dalit voices in art; “Zabaan Aur Pehchaan” has poets Sabika Abbas Naqvi and Pranav Kirti, artist Shuddhabrata Sengupta and Gond artist Japani Shyam discuss language barriers in the path to creativity in a conversation; “Disability With(In) The Arts: Looking Inward” calls for a more inclusive art world; and “Changing Formats of Art Making: Tech, Art and Law,” is dedicated to understanding the fast-changing art ecosystem and its legal concerns.

For the Fair

The fair facade this year has been transformed by the Vayeda brothers, who in their work titled ‘Forest of the Future’ celebrate the Warli traditions, mythological stories and rituals. In her commissioned white and gold textile installation, conceptual artist Lakshmi Madhavan is revisiting the dying kasavu textile tradition of Kerala, and in his sculptural installation Parag Tandel recalls the seven small islands that once constituted Mumbai, and how the Koli fishing community is suffering as sea life is getting affected and the population of fishes is dwindling. Belonging to the community, he notes, “Local livelihoods and traditions are on the verge of extinction.”

Serendipity Arts Foundation’s Food Lab Project showcases Akash Muralidharan’s ‘Edible Issues’ that explores factors that determine our relationship with food, also documenting traditional vegetables that are underused or missing from modern recipes.

The fair’s first poster zine titled ‘Fire in the Belly’ is an all-women initiative, with voices of Anikesa Dhing, Aravani Art Project, Aqui Thami, Dhruvi Acharya, Meena Kandasamy, Rithika Pandey, Shilpa Gupta and Zeenat Kulavoor, each sharing their dreams and hopes, discussing pain and pleasure, the caste system and the body, among others, nudging readers to create a new world order “based on feminist optimism”.

From Across the Seas

Though Indian art dominates the display, there are international names that we do not see in India as often. The Galleria Continua booth has an Anish Kapoor sculpture in stainless steel and lacquer. Also at the booth is Chinese dissident artist Ai Weiwei’s Brainless Figure in Glass. Bruno Art Group has Andy Warhol’s Mao in silkscreen on paper. While Aicon has works of Nigerian-American artist Victor Ekpuk, Grosvenor Gallery is revisiting the work of Lancelot Ribeiro, Mumbai-born artist who moved to the UK in the 1960s. The Kiran Nadar Museum of Art has a room dedicated to India-born London-based artist Raqib Shaw’s ‘Allegory of Melancholy’ series that delves into the past.

Carry back Home

While the artworks are on sale, the fair also offers relatively more affordable purchases. After her demise in 2021, artist Rini Dhumal’s family has produced a set of limited edition intanglio’s dedicated to her. Another set of etchings based on Rini’s trip to Bali has been published as a book. The booth also has intanglios of artists such as KG Subramanyan, Jayasri Burman, Jyoti Bhatt and Thota Vaikuntam, priced Rs 50,000 onward. CMYK has a bookstore with several titles, and Taschen Books has some of its sumo-sized publications, including Thomas Laird’s Murals of Tibet, on sale. The ‘Fire in the Belly’ posterzines are priced Rs 1000, and a India Art Fair large tote bags cost Rs 2,500.

The India Art Fair is on at NSIC Grounds, Okhla, till February 12. Closest metro station is Govindpuri. Tickets costing Rs 600 upward are available on bookmyshow.com