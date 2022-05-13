scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, May 13, 2022
Must Read

70 kgs of lemon stolen from vegetable market in Ghaziabad

The incident took place on Wednesday night around 2am at Modinagar. The thieves arrived on a motorcycle and a mini-truck, loaded 12 sacks of lemon onto the mini-truck and escaped within a few minutes, according to police.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: May 13, 2022 3:21:42 pm
In CCTV footage of the incident, a motorcycle borne man could be purportedly seen doing a recee of the area, before a mini-truck arrives. (Representational)

Twelve sacks of lemon, worth Rs 60,000-70,000, were stolen from a market at Modinagar in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad district.

According to police, the incident took place on Wednesday night around 2am. The thieves arrived on a motorcycle and a mini-truck, loaded the sacks onto the mini-truck and escaped within a few minutes, they said adding the incident was captured on CCTV cameras.

Circle officer Akash Patel said the vegetable vendor, Rashid, had closed his shop at 12.30am. “When he returned at 4am, he found that some sacks of lemon, weighing over 70 kg, had been missing. The accused arrived in a mini-truck and escaped within a few minutes. The accused are yet to be arrested.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
The police said they registered a case against unidentified people under Section 380 (theft in dwelling, house etc) of the Indian Penal Code at the Modinagar station. (Express photo)

In the CCTV footage of the incident, a motorcycle-borne man could be seen doing a recce of the area, before a mini-truck arrived.

Best of Express Premium

Explained: The cause and effect of rising inflationPremium
Explained: The cause and effect of rising inflation
PM Modi’s personal equation with Xi resolved many crises: Ajit DovalPremium
PM Modi’s personal equation with Xi resolved many crises: Ajit Doval
Explained: For 5th-time Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe, political and ...Premium
Explained: For 5th-time Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe, political and ...
Inflation, rate hike, falling markets: what nowPremium
Inflation, rate hike, falling markets: what now
More Premium Stories >>

Rashid said, “I had ordered the stock of vegetables from the Azadpur mandi. Around 12.45am, the vegetables including lemon were delivered at the shop in the presence of the grain porter. The stock was worth Rs 60,000-70,000. At 4am, I found out that the lemon sacks had been stolen. I checked with the porter and the dealer and they informed me that the entire consignment had been delivered.”

Best of Explained
Click here for more

He said the security guard of the market was patrolling on the other side when the theft happened.

More from Delhi

The police said they registered a case against unidentified people under Section 380 (theft in dwelling, house etc) of the Indian Penal Code at the Modinagar station.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 13: Latest News

Advertisement