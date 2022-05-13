70 kgs of lemon stolen from vegetable market in Ghaziabad

Twelve sacks of lemon, worth Rs 60,000-70,000, were stolen from a market at Modinagar in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad district.

According to police, the incident took place on Wednesday night around 2am. The thieves arrived on a motorcycle and a mini-truck, loaded the sacks onto the mini-truck and escaped within a few minutes, they said adding the incident was captured on CCTV cameras.

Circle officer Akash Patel said the vegetable vendor, Rashid, had closed his shop at 12.30am. “When he returned at 4am, he found that some sacks of lemon, weighing over 70 kg, had been missing. The accused arrived in a mini-truck and escaped within a few minutes. The accused are yet to be arrested.”

The police said they registered a case against unidentified people under Section 380 (theft in dwelling, house etc) of the Indian Penal Code at the Modinagar station. (Express photo) The police said they registered a case against unidentified people under Section 380 (theft in dwelling, house etc) of the Indian Penal Code at the Modinagar station. (Express photo)

In the CCTV footage of the incident, a motorcycle-borne man could be seen doing a recce of the area, before a mini-truck arrived.

Rashid said, “I had ordered the stock of vegetables from the Azadpur mandi. Around 12.45am, the vegetables including lemon were delivered at the shop in the presence of the grain porter. The stock was worth Rs 60,000-70,000. At 4am, I found out that the lemon sacks had been stolen. I checked with the porter and the dealer and they informed me that the entire consignment had been delivered.”

He said the security guard of the market was patrolling on the other side when the theft happened.

