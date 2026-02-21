After 7 years, Centre reconstitutes high-power committee to unclog Delhi roads, work begins next week

In a bid to unclog the Capital’s choked roads, the Centre has reconstituted a high-power committee led by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan.

The first meeting of the panel is slated for February 26 at the Kartavya Bhavan, said officials.

A source in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said a similar committee, chaired by the then Union Home Secretary in September 2018, had offered a slew of recommendations, which were eventually implemented.

However, an increase in the population and vehicular volume over time in the city reignited the crisis, prompting the reconstitution of the committee.

“The panel, comprising top officials from key ministries and agencies, will propose and implement solutions over the next six months to three years. Its formation comes as daily gridlocks affect lakhs of commuters, with vehicle numbers surging while traffic police strength dwindles, undermining the Delhi government’s public transport push,” the source said.