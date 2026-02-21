After 7 years, Centre reconstitutes high-power committee to unclog Delhi roads, work begins next week

Focus on integrating multi-modal transport and promoting EV use

Written by: Mahender Singh Manral
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 21, 2026 10:49 AM IST
traffic in delhiDelhi faces traffic snarls on several key roads on a daily basis. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)
In a bid to unclog the Capital’s choked roads, the Centre has reconstituted a high-power committee led by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan.

The first meeting of the panel is slated for February 26 at the Kartavya Bhavan, said officials.

A source in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said a similar committee, chaired by the then Union Home Secretary in September 2018, had offered a slew of recommendations, which were eventually implemented.

However, an increase in the population and vehicular volume over time in the city reignited the crisis, prompting the reconstitution of the committee.

“The panel, comprising top officials from key ministries and agencies, will propose and implement solutions over the next six months to three years. Its formation comes as daily gridlocks affect lakhs of commuters, with vehicle numbers surging while traffic police strength dwindles, undermining the Delhi government’s public transport push,” the source said.

Apart from Home Secretary Govind Mohan, other key members include Delhi Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma, Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha, DDA Vice-Chairman Dr N Saravana Kumar, NDMC Chairman Keshav Chandra (IAS), and Delhi Metro’s Managing Director Dr Vikas Kumar, among others.

Sharing some of the key points of their meeting, the source said the focus will be on enhancing the traffic mobility, improving the road design, boosting public transport, promoting use of electric vehicles, integrating multi-modal transport and upgrading parking payments via online modes.

To ensure smooth movement for commuters amid the heavy flow of foreign dignitaries and VVIPs, over 7,500 personnel of the Delhi Traffic Police and the local district police have been deployed to manage traffic amid the ongoing AI Summit at Bharat Mandapam and nearby areas in the Capital.

Despite these efforts, residents are still facing severe traffic congestion in Central Delhi and commuters are taking nearly an hour to cover just two to three kilometres.

“The MHA has directed the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD) and National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) to study intelligent traffic management systems of different states and union territories, including the pilot project in Chennai to create an all-India ITMS, incorporating best features of all,” the source said.

The Union Home Ministry is also learnt to have instructed the police chiefs across states, union territories and Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) that non-payment of challans should be linked to non-renewal of driving licences. The directions were issued after the matter was discussed at the DGP/IGP Conference in Raipur last November.

