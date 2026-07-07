7 vacancies in DCPCR 3 years on as Delhi eyes child protection panels in all schools

Earlier in February, the High Court had pulled up the Delhi government’s Women and Child Development, with a division bench orally remarking that the state should repeal the Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CPCR) Act if it continues to progress at a snail’s pace. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna/ representative)

Even as the Delhi government on Monday announced that it will set up child protection committees in all 5,363 schools across the Capital, it has failed to fill seven vacancies in the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR), a statutory body on matters of child rights, over the last three years, that is since July 2023, drawing the High Court ire repeatedly.

According to a press release issued by the government, Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday chaired a high-level review meeting at Raj Niwas where directions were issued that child protection initiatives should become a permanent and integral part of the functioning of all institutions. Directions were also issued to constitute committees in all 5,633 schools across Delhi by the end of July. These include schools run by the government, MCD, and private schools.