7 new Metro corridors get Delhi Govt nod, to be developed at cost of Rs 48,205 crore

At the celebrations of 32nd Metro Foundation Day on Sunday. (Image source: X/gupta_rekha)

Seven new corridors, 65 stations, spanning nearly 100 km, set to be developed at the cost of approximately Rs 48,204.56 crore — the Delhi government has approved the Delhi Metro’s new extension plan under Phase V(B), Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Sunday.

The latest expansion is focused on improving connectivity in densely populated areas in Outer Delhi and rural belt such as Narela, Najafgarh, Nangloi and parts of North Delhi, while also strengthening links across the existing network.

“This project will play a key role in ensuring balanced and inclusive urban development across Delhi,” the CM was quoted as saying in a statement by her office as the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) marked its 32nd Foundation Day.