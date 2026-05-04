7 new Metro corridors get Delhi Govt nod, to be developed at cost of Rs 48,205 crore
The latest expansion is focused on improving connectivity in densely populated areas in Outer Delhi and rural belt such as Narela, Najafgarh, Nangloi and parts of North Delhi, while also strengthening links across the existing network.
Seven new corridors, 65 stations, spanning nearly 100 km, set to be developed at the cost of approximately Rs 48,204.56 crore — the Delhi government has approved the Delhi Metro’s new extension plan under Phase V(B), Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Sunday.
The latest expansion is focused on improving connectivity in densely populated areas in Outer Delhi and rural belt such as Narela, Najafgarh, Nangloi and parts of North Delhi, while also strengthening links across the existing network.
“This project will play a key role in ensuring balanced and inclusive urban development across Delhi,” the CM was quoted as saying in a statement by her office as the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) marked its 32nd Foundation Day.
The seven corridors, spanning about 97.16 km, are Dhansa Bus Stand–Nangloi, Central Secretariat–Kishangarh, Samaypur Badli–Narela, Kirti Nagar–Palam, Jor Bagh–Mithapur, Shastri Park–Mayur Vihar Phase III and Keshavpuram–Rohini Sector 34. Among these, completion targets for four priority corridors, which are yet to be named by officials, is 2029.
The proposal for the project will now be sent to the Central government for approval.
Last December, the Cabinet had approved Phase V (A), a 16-km expansion, which primarily focuses on providing connectivity to the Central Vista corridor.
“The complete length of Phase V will be around 200 km across Delhi-NCR,” DMRC MD Vikas Kumar had told The Indian Express in an interview earlier this year. These remaining corridors seek to expand metro coverage into the NCR states.
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The DMRC will now prepare revised Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for both priority and non-priority corridors before seeking final approvals from the Centre.
The Dhansa Bus Stand–Nangloi corridor, spanning about 11.8 km, will be fully elevated and connect areas such as Najafgarh, Bakkarwala and Nangloi, with existing interchanges.
The Central Secretariat–Kishangarh line, about 16 km long, will have a significant underground stretch and connect key locations including Jawaharlal Nehru University and the Prime Ministers’ Museum.
The Samaypur Badli–Narela corridor will extend the existing Yellow Line further north, bringing areas such as Holambi Kalan and Alipur onto the Metro map. The Keshavpuram–Rohini Sector 34 corridor, at over 16 km, will be fully elevated and serve residential and institutional areas in northwest Delhi.
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Other corridors will combine elevated and underground sections. The Kirti Nagar–Palam stretch will extend the Green Line and provide interchange points with the Pink and Magenta lines. The Jor Bagh–Mithapur corridor, nearly 17 km long, will connect South and Southeast Delhi with multiple interchanges, while the Shastri Park–Mayur Vihar Phase III Corridor will improve connectivity in East Delhi, including areas such as Trilokpuri and Patparganj.
Devansh Mittal is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in the New Delhi City bureau. He reports on urban policy, civic governance, and infrastructure in the National Capital Region, with a growing focus on housing, land policy, transport, and the disruption economy and its social implications.
Professional Background
Education: He studied Political Science at Ashoka University.
Core Beats: His reporting focuses on policy and governance in the National Capital Region, one of the largest urban agglomerations in the world. He covers housing and land policy, municipal governance, urban transport, and the interface between infrastructure, regulation, and everyday life in the city.
Recent Notable Work
His recent reporting includes in-depth examinations of urban policy and its on-ground consequences:
An investigation into subvention-linked home loans that documented how homebuyers were drawn into under-construction projects through a “builder–bank” nexus, often leaving them financially exposed when delivery stalled.
A detailed report on why Delhi’s land-pooling policy has remained stalled since 2007, tracing how fragmented land ownership, policy design flaws, and mistrust among stakeholders have kept one of the capital’s flagship urban reforms in limbo.
A reported piece examining the collapse of an electric mobility startup and what it meant for women drivers dependent on the platform for livelihoods.
Reporting Approach
Devansh’s work combines on-ground reporting with analysis of government data, court records, and academic research. He regularly reports from neighbourhoods, government offices, and courtrooms to explain how decisions on housing, transport, and the disruption economy shape everyday life in the city.
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