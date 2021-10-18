7 cases of Vaccine Induced Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia recorded at Ganga Ram since June

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital has received seven cases of Vaccine Induced Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia (VITT) from different hospitals in the country since June 2021.

The hospital is the only centre in the country conducting the gold standard confirmatory test for VITT, which are rare cases of blood clot and low platelets after receipt of adenovirus vector COVID-19 vaccines.

The diagnosis is suspected if symptoms occur between the 3rd to 20thday after vaccination and there is thrombocytopenia. A presumptive diagnosis can also be made if d-dimer is raised and PF heparin antibody (HPF4 IgG) is present.

The first case referred to the hospital which was diagnosed and confirmed as VITT had come from Army Hospital R&R in June. That case turned out to be fatal.

“Since the Index case of June 2021, we have received and diagnosed six more samples of VITT of which five samples came from Kerala and one from a private hospital in Delhi… This has come to be because we are the only centre which conducts the gold standard confirmatory test for heparin induced thrombocytopenia which is the same as that of VIIT, that is platelet aggregation of normal platelets by patient’s serum in presence of low dose of heparin. That is why I could standardise the test. The samples are being sent by the doctors in these hospitals,” said Dr Jyoti Kotwal, Chairperson, Department of Hematology, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

“Cases have been reported since early 2021 from Denmark, United Kingdom, Germany and Canada and on 11th August 2021 the UN issued guidelines for diagnosis and management of TTS… The incidence reported from world is 1 in 100,000 to 1 in 127,000 vaccine doses,” read a statement from the hospital.