7 arrested for running ‘fake placement agency’ at Delhi’s Bhikaji Cama Place, duping hundreds

Seven people, including two men and five women, were arrested for allegedly running a fake placement agency at Southwest Delhi’s Bhikaji Cama Place and duping hundreds of unemployed people of over Rs 20 lakh. Police said this amount was collected on the pretext of registration fees.

Police said the accused were identified as Karan Kumar (24) and Rohit Kashyap (21), Sweety Sharma (46), Yasmeen (25), Anchal (19), Preeti (21), and Muskan Singh (19.)

Officials at the Dwarka cyber police station said they received a complaint alleging that one of the arrested women, Muskan, had contacted the complainant claiming to be a recruiter with an online job portal. The accused allegedly asked the complainant to come to Bhikaji Cama Place for an interview and collected two registration fees of Rs 3,500 and Rs 8,500 respectively. The complainant was then allegedly issued an appointment letter in the name of a private company. The complainant found that the documents were forged and no job was available.

Police then registered an FIR on June 21 under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery for cheating), 471 (using forged document) and 34 (each person liable for acts of all).

After the police obtained details of relevant mobile numbers, the complainant again visited the premises at Bhikaji Cama Place and informed police about them. Police added that they subsequently raided the premises and seven accused were arrested. Officials said that forged appointment letters, like the ones issued to the complainant, were recovered.

Harsha Vardhan, DCP (Dwarka), said: “During the raid, it was revealed that a fake placement agency… was being run. They would call job seekers and take registration fees. Approximately 250 job seekers were cheated of about Rs 23,000,000.”

The DCP added that 16 mobile phones, two laptops, several registers of the fake agency and forged appointment letters were recovered from the accused.