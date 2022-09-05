scorecardresearch
69 fatal spots mapped in city saw 5 accidents per km in last 2 years: Data

According to data shared by the department in its report, ‘Delhi road crash fatalities 2021’, of the total fatal spots or blackspots, there are 17 high-risk areas which have seen more than seven fatal crashes.

The Delhi transport department has identified about 69 fatal crash spots across the city, which has seen more than five accidents per kilometre in the last two years.

According to data shared by the department in its report, ‘Delhi road crash fatalities 2021’, of the total fatal spots or blackspots, there are 17 high-risk areas which have seen more than seven fatal crashes. The top 10 include Mukarba Chowk, Peeragarhi Chowk, Punjabi Bagh Chowk, Seelampur Chowk, Intersection of Outer Ring Road and Wazirabad Road near Signature Bridge, Nirankari Chowk, Azadpur Chowk-Outer Ring Road in front Rohini court near Madhubani Chowk among others. (see map)

Besides, data shows, there are about five corridors which have seen more than two pedestrian deaths per kilometre and 10 corridors, including Ring Road from IG stadium to Outer Ring Road spreading over around 123 km, was found to be very unsafe for motorists.

“Ring Road Bypass recorded the highest number of persons killed per kilometre. Outer Ring Road and Ring Road reported the highest number of persons killed in 2021. Identification of high-risk corridors/stretches supports planning, engineering and enforcement interventions focusing mainly on speed management and road safety risk factors such as use of clasped helmets by rider and pillion rider, use of seat-belt…,” states the report.

Officials further said the number of fatal crashes as well as deaths was highest in March 2021. There was a sudden decline in crashes in April and May 2021 when the lockdown was imposed due to the pandemic.

Road crash death rate per 1,00,000 population was highest among people aged between 50-54 years, data also shows.

On steps being taken to make roads safer, transport commissioner Ashish Kundra said: “Along with our partner, BIGRS (Bloomberg Philanthropies Initiative for Global Road Safety), IIT-Delhi and Save Life Foundation, the department has actively been working on the redesign of 14 crash-prone junctions to make streets safer for all.”

In addition to this, more than 2,300 Delhi Traffic police personnel have been trained in the past six months by IACP and GDCI to improve their understanding and on-ground proactive response to ensure safety on roads.

The transport department has further launched a social media campaign called #SadakSurakshitDilliSurakshit and safe school zones initiative to make Delhi roads safer, he added.

