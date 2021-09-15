689 rioting cases registered in Delhi last year

With the capital witnessing anti-CAA protests and the Northeast Delhi riots last year, as many as 689 cases of rioting were registered in 2020.

According to the NCRB data, this includes communal riots, rioting involving students, riots at morcha/andolan and rioting over family disputes. As many as 748 persons were injured and have been classified as “victims”.

The country saw 5,612 cases of sedition, UAPA, OSA and damage to public property registered last year — only 18 were registered in Delhi. In 2019, 26 such cases were registered.

However, at least 28 cases of sedition, damaging public property and UAPA from previous years are pending investigation. Police have filed chargesheets in 16 such cases in the last two years.

According to the data, six people have been convicted while 35 people have been arrested and 21 chargesheeted.

“We are investigating all offences that were committed against the state and disturbed public tranquillity. Our specialised teams such as Crime Branch and Special Cell are looking into these cases,” said a spokesperson.