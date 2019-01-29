68 state-run liquor shops laundered Rs 1 crore during demonetisation: Govt

As many as 68 liquor shops run by the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) indulged in laundering money worth over Rs 1 crore during the 2016 demonetisation drive, the Delhi government said Monday, referring the cases to the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

DSIIDC MD Mohanjeet Singh told The Indian Express that “immediate disciplinary action”, including downgrading of pay scales, was initiated against the staff responsible for the lapses.

“They were issued showcause notices. The replies to them were not found satisfactory and action was initiated. We have forwarded the issue to the ED. If it (ED) thinks any action is required, it will do so,” Singh said.