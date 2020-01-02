Dip in drink driving cases this year: Delhi Police

The study has observed that present patterns of punishment are not having the desired deterrent effect on violators. (Source: Express photo by Praveen Khanna) The study has observed that present patterns of punishment are not having the desired deterrent effect on violators. (Source: Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

As the capital rung in the new year, Delhi Police recorded a dip in cases of drink driving on the night of December 31 and January 1. As per data shared by the police, 352 challans for drink driving were issued across Delhi this time.

The same time around last year, at least 509 challans for drink driving were registered by police. The number was even higher in 2018, when 765 people were challaned for the offence.

A senior police officer said that this reduction in numbers is due to the Motor Vehicles Amendment (MVA) Act, which came into force on September 1, 2019. “The increase in fine is a deterrent. Also, since there is no notification of the Act in place yet, all challans go to the court. People want to avoid that,” said the officer. As per the amended Act, drink driving can attract imprisonment up to six months and/or fine up to Rs 10,000 for first offence.

Anil Mittal, Delhi Police Additional PRO, said, “Apart from the Motor Vehicles Amendment Act, a lot of awareness about drink driving was imparted by the police, which seems to have had an impact on people.”

At least 3,500 traffic personnel were deployed along with police personnel, and 20 extra companies of additional force and four companies of CAPF were posted across the city on December 31 to early January 1 morning.

In districts such as South and South West, where busy party hubs such as Aurobindo Marg and Hauz Khas Village fall, special arrangements were made by the Delhi Police. DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said, “Apart from pickets, we had special squads for women safety. Male and female police personnel in plain clothes did the rounds of Hauz Khas Village and Aurobindo Marg to ensure all was well. Apart from this, if anyone was spotted too inebriated to return home on their own, they were safely put in autos and cabs by police personnel.”

New Year Fines

2018: 765 challans

2019: 509 challans

2020: 352 challans

