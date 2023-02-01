6,112 new teachers appointed for Delhi govt schools, 2,200 more by March

As many as 6,112 new teachers have been appointed in Delhi government schools in four months, and another 2,200 will be appointed by March, L-G House officials said Tuesday.

Crediting L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena’s efforts, officials said the vacancies had been filled between two review meetings revolving around the status of vacancies in the education department chaired by him – on September 16 last year and Tuesday – through regular recruitment by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB).

According to data provided by the DSSSB at the review meeting, the total vacancies of teaching staff in Delhi government schools stood at 24,003 on September 16, 2022. These have now come down to 17,891.

“In the process, the number of guest teachers has proportionately come down by 3,094 – going from 19,880 to 16,786. Officials also informed the L-G that requisition for filling 543 vacant posts of principals – 363 through direct recruitment and 180 through promotion – had been sent to the UPSC and interviews are likely to be completed by March,” an official said.

Similarly, the official also said, the requisition had been sent for filling up 131 posts of vice-principals through direct recruitment to the Commission; recruitment of principals and vice-principals in Delhi government schools is made by the UPSC.

The recruitment of other teaching staff is made by the DSSSB on the basis of the requisition sent by the Directorate of Education. The official alleged that the AAP government had not made any requisition for regular recruitment of teachers during the last seven years and these posts were filled with guest teachers.

The Delhi government did not respond to queries seeking comment on the matter.

The official added that, as of now, 848 out of the 950 sanctioned posts of principals were lying vacant while 627 out of the 1,670 sanctioned posts of vice-principals were yet to be filled.