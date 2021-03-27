60-yr-old farmer found with throat slit at Tikri, police suspect murder

A 60-year-old farmer who had been participating in the protest at Tikri border was found dead on Thursday evening (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

A 60-year-old farmer who had been participating in the protest at Tikri border was found dead on Thursday evening, with police saying his throat appeared to have been slit “with a sharp-edged weapon”. Police suspect he was murdered and have started an investigation into the matter.

According to police, the man, Hakam Singh, hailed from Bathinda. His body was found by a group of protesters in some fields behind the new bus stand being constructed at the Tikri-Bahadurgarh border.

“The deceased’s throat appears to have been slit with a sharp-edged weapon. This seems to be a case of murder. We have registered an FIR against unknown persons under IPC Section 302 (murder),” said Pawan Kumar, DSP (Bahadurgarh).

The FIR in the matter has been registered at the City Bahadurgarh police station on the basis of a complaint submitted by the man’s sister-in-law, Kamarjeet. She has stated in her complaint that Singh was involved in farming and had been participating in the protests at Tikri border “along with other people from the village”, but had returned home “around 1-1.5 months ago”.

He had re-joined the protest at the border only on Thursday, leaving his village at 5 am, states the complainant. The same evening, Kamarjeet said, she received information that his body had been found, with his throat slit, behind the under-construction bus stand.

“We are looking to ascertain how long he was here and if he had any conflict with anyone that could have led to his death,” said the DSP.

Inspector Vijay Kumar, SHO of the City Bahadurgarh police station, said: “The FIR has been registered just this afternoon. The post-mortem is being completed today and the body handed over to the deceased’s family. We are yet to identify the accused, the matter is under investigation.”

Singh was part of the BKU-Sidhupur. Jagjit Dallewal, BKU-Sidhupur’s leader, said, “Police are carrying out the investigation and they have said they shall catch the culprit. This is an important issue of safety. He was over 60 years old and was murdered in broad daylight. That’s why we have asked for a serious investigation on this.”