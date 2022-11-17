60 students for lectures, 30 for tutorials: as Delhi University notifies size of undergrad classrooms

Delhi University has notified the size of undergraduate classrooms in its colleges as 60 students for lectures, 30 for tutorials and 25 for practicals.

The university’s registrar has issued a notification stating that this is to “observe uniformity in the teacher-student ratio in all programmes being offered by the university and its college”. The notice specifies classroom sizes in terms of the number of students. It has also notified the same for the postgraduate classrooms at 50 students for lectures, 25 for tutorials and 15-20 for practicals.

Teachers have pointed out that the tutorial and practical classroom sizes far exceed those that had been recommended by various departments in their syllabus for the Learning Outcome-based Curriculum Framework (LOCF), which was adopted by the university in 2019.

The syllabus framed by different departments for various programmes specified their own norms for tutorial and practical classes. For BSc (Hons) Physics, the syllabus stated, “It is recommended that the maximum size of group for all Physics laboratory courses should be 12-15 students.” For BA (Hons) Geography, it said, “The size of the practical group will be not more than 15 students”. For BA (Hons) History, it said, “For tutorials, the class is divided up into smaller groups of eight to ten students who interact with the respective teacher once every week for each course.”

“A tutorial size of 30 students is a travesty. It completely undermines the very basis of having a tutorial system, both in terms of academic and workload dimensions of the teaching-learning process… This notification ignores the increased need for teachers, and depth of learning since the UGCF (the new four-year programme) aims at introducing undergraduate research in a big way. If the current group sizes of teaching-learning are denied…, it would be incompatible with the letter and spirit of the UGCF,” read a statement by the Democratic Teachers’ Front.

“This will severely compromise the quality of education. It is also to reduce requirements of teachers… In DU, thousands of teachers have been working on ad hoc and temporary basis, which demands all-out resistance to this notification. We demand absorption of ad hoc and temporary teachers,” said Aditya Narayan Misra, national in-charge, Academics for Action and Development Teachers Association.

Academic Council member Naveen Gaur said, “What happened is that when the LOCF was enforced, many of the syllabi mentioned that such and such will be practical/tutorial section size. There is no universal size but many departments had written that the practical group size should be 12-15. Now the university has given a common benchmark… The unfortunate reality is that classroom sizes being followed in many colleges are much worse than this. These sizes should have been protested much earlier.”