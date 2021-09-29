60 species identified in Aravallis in Haryana’s first butterfly survey

Haryana State Forest and Wildlife department conducted the state’s first butterfly survey in Rewari’s Khol block Tuesday. The survey, conducted in a contiguous stretch in ten villages — Palra, Basduda, Khol, Manethi, Bhalki, Majra, Nandha, Balwari, Ahroad and Khaleta — spread over 1,000 hectares, was conducted to chalk out a strategy for conservation of butterflies and moths in Aravallis.

Sixty species of butterfly including small branded swift, Indian skipper, conjoined swift, lesser grass blue, gram blue, tiny grass blue, small cupid, plains cupid oriental grass jewel, pea blue, Indian red flash, African Babul, common pierrot, rounded pierrot were identified in the area during the one-day survey. Common albatross, one of the rarely sighted butterflies, was also sighted in the area, said officials. The survey included 60 participants from Haryana Forest and Wildlife Department, Haryana State Biodiversity Board, an NGO, volunteers, butterfly experts and nature lovers from Mumbai, Jaipur, Faridabad, Delhi, Narnaul and Jhajjar.

Sunder Sambharya, divisional forest officer, Rewari, said, “Sixty species were identified in the survey, which is a great development. Butterflies are very important for our ecosystem and their conservation is crucial for sustenance of life on earth. Seventy percent of crops are pollinated either by moths, butterflies or honeybees. Through the survey, we wanted to check the floral diversity in the Aravalli region and to record and make inventories of the species. With 60 species being identified between 9 am to 4 pm, the results are heartening. It shows that the region has a diverse flora.”

The survey coincides with Butterfly Month, which is observed from September 5 to October 4. Officials said the survey would form the basis for observing impact of habitat disturbance and climate change on the ecology of the region.