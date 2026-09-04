60-70% questions about post on Home Minister, Home Secretary: Ex-civil servant Ashish Joshi

A day after he was questioned for nearly nine hours by the Delhi Police Special Cell, former civil servant Ashish Joshi claimed on Thursday that he had been summoned in connection with his August 26 post on X on the West Bengal elections, but that a substantial part of the questioning was about an earlier post in which he had referred to a purported disagreement between the Union Home Minister and Home Secretary.

Police have said that Joshi was questioned regarding a case that was registered by the Special Cell’s Counter Intelligence (CI) unit under Section 192 of the BNS, which deals with provocation with the intent, or knowledge, that it is likely to cause a riot.

Around “60-70%” of the questions by police were relating to his August 12 post about the Home Minister and Home Secretary, Joshi told The Indian Express. Police were especially interested in knowing the source of his information, Joshi claimed.

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“They were more interested in the August 12 tweet. The questions were more about it and they wanted to know who had told me about it,” Joshi, a former Controller of Communications in the Department of Telecommunications, said.

He said he had declined to reveal the source because “It would be unethical and intellectually dishonest,” he added.

Joshi said he was also questioned about his August 26 post, which was the stated subject of the police summons. In that post, Joshi had questioned the conduct of the electoral process and referred to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal.

The post also contained a reference to a “Nuremberg-style trial”. Joshi told The Indian Express that police had asked him what he had meant.

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“I said the context of the Nuremberg trials is that all those who have betrayed the Constitution of India have to be brought to book. They should be held responsible and accountable for taking actions which are inimical to the citizens of the country,” he said.

The Nuremberg trials were held by the victorious Allied powers after World War II to prosecute key leaders of Nazi Germany for war crimes.

Delhi Police spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan did not respond to messages or calls from The Indian Express seeking a response to Joshi’s claims regarding his questioning by the Special Cell.

On Wednesday, Special Cell officers picked up Joshi from near his home around 10 am. He was released around 7 pm, and dropped home by police after his family members gathered outside the office of the CI unit of the Special Cell in New Friends Colony.