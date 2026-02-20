6-year-old girl on way to school killed after e-rickshaw collides with car in West Delhi

The incident has once again raised concerns about road safety and the vulnerability of e-rickshaw passengers on busy city roads during peak morning hours.

A six-year-old girl, who was on her way to school, was killed and her grandmother injured after the e-rickshaw they were travelling in collided with a car and overturned in West Delhi’s Janakpuri on Tuesday morning, police said.

The driver of the car was apprehended on Wednesday and bound down, officers said. Thus, he has to make appearances before the police and the court when ordered to as part of the probe.

According to officers, a PCR call was received from Mata Chanan Devi Hospital (MCDH) on February 17 regarding a road traffic accident involving a minor.

The girl and her maternal grandmother Mercy Xavier (57), a resident of Lajwanti Garden, were initially taken to MCDH and later referred to Max hospital, owing to the severity of their injuries.