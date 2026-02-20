6-year-old girl on way to school killed after e-rickshaw collides with car in West Delhi

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A six-year-old girl, who was on her way to school, was killed and her grandmother injured after the e-rickshaw they were travelling in collided with a car and overturned in West Delhi’s Janakpuri on Tuesday morning, police said.
The driver of the car was apprehended on Wednesday and bound down, officers said. Thus, he has to make appearances before the police and the court when ordered to as part of the probe.
According to officers, a PCR call was received from Mata Chanan Devi Hospital (MCDH) on February 17 regarding a road traffic accident involving a minor.
The girl and her maternal grandmother Mercy Xavier (57), a resident of Lajwanti Garden, were initially taken to MCDH and later referred to Max hospital, owing to the severity of their injuries.
During the inquiry, Xavier told police that the accident occurred around 7:40 am on Tuesday when she and her granddaughter were travelling in an e-rickshaw heading towards her school.
As they reached near the Janakpuri Fire Station, the e-rickshaw collided with a Santro car and overturned, leaving both passengers seriously injured, police said.
During treatment at Max hospital, the girl succumbed to her injuries, officers said.
The car has been seized, police said, adding that the accused, identified as Sanjeev — a resident of Majra Dabas village — worked as a lab assistant.
According to the police, a case has been registered at the Janakpuri police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) related to rash and negligent driving causing death. Authorities said further investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances leading to the collision.
The incident has once again raised concerns about road safety and the vulnerability of e-rickshaw passengers on busy city roads during peak morning hours.
Last week, a 24-year old woman travelling in an e-rickshaw was killed after a car driven by a police officer rammed into her in the Ambala Cantonment area.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
NASA recommends five houseplants that can help remove toxins from indoor air, including snake plant, areca palm, peace lily, spider plant, and money plant. These plants can filter pollutants such as formaldehyde and benzene, and also increase humidity. They are easy to care for and suitable for Indian homes, making them a great addition to improve indoor air quality.