6-year-old dies during MRI scan, family alleges medical negligence

A six-year-old boy died during an MRI scan at a private diagnostic facility in Greater Noida on Thursday, said police, adding that the boy’s family has accused the diagnostic centre of medical negligence. The family has claimed that he died following “an excessive dose of medication” prior to the procedure.

The incident took place at a diagnostic centre that falls under the jurisdiction of the Beta 2 police station. “While a complaint has been filed on the basis of the family’s allegations, further action will be taken based on the medical report once it comes out,” SHO Vinod Kumar of the Beta 2 police station said.