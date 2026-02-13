6-year-old dies during MRI scan, family alleges medical negligence

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A six-year-old boy died during an MRI scan at a private diagnostic facility in Greater Noida on Thursday, said police, adding that the boy’s family has accused the diagnostic centre of medical negligence. The family has claimed that he died following “an excessive dose of medication” prior to the procedure.
The incident took place at a diagnostic centre that falls under the jurisdiction of the Beta 2 police station. “While a complaint has been filed on the basis of the family’s allegations, further action will be taken based on the medical report once it comes out,” SHO Vinod Kumar of the Beta 2 police station said.
The 6-year-old has been identified as Garv Kasana. He was brought to the healthcare facility by his father, Prashant Kasana, a resident of Reelkha village for an MRI scan, said officers.
According to the family, the child was administered an injection before the scan. It was alleged that his condition deteriorated during the MRI scan due to a “heavy dose”.
As his condition did not improve, the child was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
Following the incident, family members accused the diagnostic centre of serious negligence and demanded strict action against. Villagers and members of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, a farmers’ body, also gathered at the facility and staged a protest. The protesters allegedly locked the healthcare centre. Police reached the spot after receiving information and brought the situation under control, said officers.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Skipping meals can be harmful for people with diabetes, causing blood sugar fluctuations and immediate dangers like hypoglycemia. In the long run, it can worsen the condition and increase the risk of complications such as neuropathy, renal impairment, and heart disease.