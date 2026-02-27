6-year-old’s body found in well: Was raped, neighbour booked under POCSO, say police

According to police, the girl was last seen near her home around 3 pm on February 19. When she did not return, her family searched the neighbourhood and later approached the police. Based on a complaint filed by the family, a kidnapping case was registered on February 20.

Written by: Sakshi Chand
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 27, 2026 08:59 AM IST
sexually assaulting, sexually assaulting mumbai girls, Mumbai Police, POCSO cases, POCSO Act, Mumbai news, Mumbai, Maharashtra news, Indian express newsDelhi Police add POCSO Act charges to the Southeast Delhi minor's murder case after postmortem confirms sexual assault. (Representational Image)
Days after a six-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped in Southeast Delhi and her body recovered from a well, police on Wednesday said that according to the postmortem examination report, the girl was sexually assaulted before she was killed.

“The charge of rape, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, has been added to the FIR after the postmortem examination confirmed sexual assault,” a police officer told The Indian Express.

On February 23, a 23-year-old man – the girl’s brother-in-law and neighbour – was arrested for the alleged abduction and murder. Police said the accused, a casual labourer, had accompanied the girl’s father to file a missing person’s complaint to the police station in an attempt to mislead investigators.

When police teams scanned CCTV camera footage from nearby areas, the child was found walking with a relative who lived in the same locality.

Following this, the man was detained. “During questioning, he initially gave misleading statements but later confessed when confronted with CCTV footage. He disclosed that he had taken the child to an isolated stretch, where he hit her on the head with a brick before dumping the body into a nearby well,” said an officer.

A rescue team later recovered the body from the well.

