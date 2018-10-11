6 teams, 100 questions, forensic analysis: How Delhi Police cracked case

Mithilesh Verma, his wife Siya Devi, and daughter Neha Verma were found dead Mithilesh Verma, his wife Siya Devi, and daughter Neha Verma were found dead

The main doors to the flat locked from inside, an electronic locker left intact, and blood splatter pattern analysis by the forensic team — these were the findings used by Delhi Police to confront Suraj Verma (19), accused of killing his parents and younger sister, on Wednesday. According to police, he was cross-examined by six teams which asked him over a hundred questions.

When investigators, including senior officers from the Crime Branch and district police, first inspected the spot, the accused claimed that two men had gained entrance to the flat and killed his family. Tenants who live in the four-storey building owned by the family told police that Suraj claimed the two men killed his father in his sleep and then attacked his mother.

However, when the crime scene was investigated and a forensic examination carried out, police found that the “ransacked” bedrooms appeared staged. Police also found that the electronic locker was not tampered with. Then, the teams — comprising JCP (New Delhi range) Ajay Chaudhary, DCP (southwest) Devender Arya, two Additional DCPs and three ACP-rank officers, and other officers — took turns questioning him.

Read | Delhi: Three of family found dead with stab wounds at Kishangarh home, 19-yr-old son held

In the first two hours, police asked him why he was left alive by the attackers, but he dodged the question. “The accused also claimed that his father had killed his mother and sister. So, he killed his father,” said Arya. An officer claimed that when Suraj was confronted with the death of his sister, “he started to weep… he was taken to the shop where he bought the knife and scissors”.

It was also found that Suraj had staged his own kidnapping in 2013, in an attempt to run away from home. “Suraj was later traced to Modi Nagar railway station. He had claimed that the kidnappers let him off due to a law and order situation,” Shiv Bhuja, Suraj’s uncle told The Indian Express.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App