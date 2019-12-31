Greater Noida: Six of family killed after car plunges into canal

Due to dense fog and poor visibility, the car ended up falling into a canal. Express Due to dense fog and poor visibility, the car ended up falling into a canal. Express

Six members of a family died after the Maruti Ertiga they were travelling in plunged into a canal in Dankaur area of Greater Noida Sunday night, allegedly due to the fog, said police.

According to police, there were 11 people in the car, with some more members of their family following them in another Ertiga. The family was visiting a relative’s place in Badarpur.

SHO Dankaur Farmood Ali said, “There were 11 people in the car, of whom five survived.”

Hetram (45), who was in the other Ertiga, said, “We were driving 1-2 km behind the first car. At around 11 pm, we got a call from them saying that they had been in an accident. Due to the dense fog and poor visibility, the car ended up falling into a canal. The ones sitting in the rear managed to call us.”

Manoj Tyagi, a police officer from Bilaspur who oversaw the rescue operations, said, “We were on rounds when we saw two women by the road side, trying to call police. The car they were in had plunged into the canal at around 11.30 pm, and all 11 people were stuck inside. We had to pull the car out using a machine, which took us 15-20 minutes. Six of them drowned.”

Manav Yadav (25), who the family was en route to visit, said: “I received a call and rushed to the spot… I reached there by midnight; police were already there. They were all coming to my new house for a prayer ceremony.”

The victims, identified as Neeraj Yadav (19), Ram Khiladi (65), Netrapal Yadav (35), Mahesh Yadav (35), Mallo Yadav (85) and Kishanlal Yadav (55), hailed from Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh and belonged to a family of farmers.

According to police, while Neeraj, Ram Khiladi and Netrapal were brought to Yatharth Superspeciality Hospital in Greater Noida, Mahesh, Mallo, and Kishanlal were sent to Kailash Hospital. The five injured were taken to Ram Gopal Hospital in Dankaur, and one of them was diagnosed with hypothermia.

“The post-mortem has been done and the bodies handed over to the family,” said Yadav.

