6 more passengers from ‘at risk’ countries Covid positive

Six more people who landed in Delhi from countries ‘at risk’ tested positive for Covid, taking the total count to 10 since strict screening started Wednesday.

The Centre said Thursday that two people who tested positive for Covid in Karnataka, and whose samples were sent for genome sequencing, were infected by the Omicron variant. Reacting to news reports, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who had earlier written to the Prime Minister to stop flights from ‘at risk’ countries, said in a tweet that it was “sad” that India did not stop flights from affected countries.

Of the passengers who arrived at IGI Airport Thursday and tested positive for Covid, three came from Paris, two from London and one from Doha, with a recent travel history to South Africa. On Wednesday, four other passengers — three from Amsterdam and one from London — had tested positive.

A senior Delhi government official told The Indian Express: “A total of 10 sensitive flights landed in Delhi from Wednesday 10 pm to Thursday 2 pm. They came from Paris, Frankfurt, London, Singapore and Moscow. We are also screening international passengers from other countries.”

One of the passengers, who travelled from Doha to Delhi on Thursday, was also screened at the airport and tested positive for Covid. “The traveller was in Johannesburg for a week and then went to Tanzania before coming to Doha.

This all happened in the last two weeks. Since Omicron was first detected in South Africa, we have sent the passenger to Lok Nayak Hospital,” said an officer.

Airport officials said over 2,357 passengers from ‘at-risk’ countries landed in Delhi on Thursday, till now. With the spread of Omicron, passengers from ‘at-risk’ countries must undergo mandatory Covid-19 tests (RT-PCR and rapid PCR) on arrival.

Delhi, meanwhile, reported 41 cases Thursday. However, 176 more cases were added to the overall tally after pending results from the ICMR-NICPR.

The Delhi government, meanwhile, is planning to propose limiting access to public spaces such as malls, cinema halls and Metro to those who have got at least one shot of the vaccine. A decision will be taken by the DDMA. Officials said if accepted, the proposal is likely to be implemented by the end of December and will include those who have got one dose.

Giving his opinion on the introduction of vaccine passports, Dr V K Paul, Member, NITI Aayog had said in a September meeting that it should be taken up in a graded manner. Dr Sujit Kumar Singh, Director, NCDC, also said the idea could be implemented in Delhi Metro and malls.

There are 1.5 crore people eligible for vaccination in Delhi. Close to 1.4 crore first shots have been given, while almost 90 lakh are fully vaccinated. However, some who got vaccinated in Delhi were from NCR towns.