6-month-old baby dies, 5 injured as car collides with Police ERV

A six-month-old baby died while five members of her family were injured after a Gurgaon Police Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) allegedly hit their car on Gurgaon-Faridabad Road on Sunday. Police said action will be taken against personnel for any alleged negligence.

No arrest has been made so far.

The deceased, identified as Saavi, was with her siblings, mother and other family members when the accident took place around 11 am. The car was found damaged by locals who came to rescue the victims, said police.

Gurgaon Police spokesperson Subhash Boken said, “The accident took place when a Swift car collided head-on with a police ERV vehicle. There were women and children in the car who were hurt along with the driver. A six-month-old girl child died. We have registered a case under IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life), 427 (mischief) and 304A (causing death by negligence) at DLF Phase-I police station”.

“In this case, further action is being taken against the driver of the ERV by registering charges as per the rules. The prosecution will be done as per the investigation,” Boken added.

As per police, the personnel in the ERV were attending an accident call at the time of the incident and were allegedly driving on the wrong side.

There were six persons inside the car, including two women and two children. The family alleged it was a hit-and-run accident, saying that the accused fled later.

Vishwajeet Maan, Saavi’s father, alleged, “My brother-in-law was driving the car. My mother, wife and our children were inside. They were going to my aunt’s house. I received a call around 12 pm and was told that a speeding ERV came and hit our car. My family told me that the policemen ran after the accident and didn’t help. A local helped my family and rushed them to the hospital. My daughter died…others are injured.”

Visuals from the spot show the damaged Swift car, with broken windows.

Sourabh, a witness who made the PCR call about the truck accident, said, “It was around 10.30 am when I saw a damaged truck and called police. The truck was on the road and disrupting traffic. The police ERV came in front of me, they were driving on the wrong side when it hit a car.”