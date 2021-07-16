6 killed in factory fire in Delhi: Owner arrested

Four units were functioning from the building.

Nearly a month after six workers were killed in a massive fire at a shoe factory in West Delhi’s Udyog Nagar, police arrested the building owner on Wednesday.

The accused, Pankaj Garg, had been on the run since the fire broke out at the three-storey building on June 21. The building is owned by him and his wife Surbhi, who was arrested from Winter Hill Apartments in Dwarka on July 8. Pankaj surrendered before police and was arrested on Wednesday. The couple has been booked under sections of culpable homicide

During questioning, Pankaj told police that he overloaded the godown by placing iron gates on windows and doors to increase storage space. Four units were functioning from the building.

Police said 12 of his workers were trapped in the fire. While six were rescued, the other six were reported missing. The workers — Shamshed (19), Sonu (22), Vikram (21), Abhishek, Ajay (22) and Neeraj (21) — could not be rescued and a Forensic Science Lab team recovered charred remains from the site. The samples will be sent for DNA profiling to ascertain their identities.

DCP (Outer) Parvinder Singh said during investigation, police found the godown was overloaded, covered with iron slabs, and the building had only one entry point and no fire exits.

“All 12 workers were on the top floor. Witnesses told us that the stairs were filled with luggage which created obstruction,” said Singh.