6 kanwariyas mowed down by truck: Gwalior village mourns its dead, 3 belonged to one extended family

“Maatam ka mahaul hai gaaon mein [the village is in mourning],” says Rakesh Singh, sitting on a charpoy at Chaupal village in Bahangi Khurd, Gwalior, as sounds of women wailing in a nearby house drown the noise.

Singh is just back after attending the cremation of six men in the village, including his nephew, Jawar Singh (26), a labourer. Jawar was among the six kanwariyas who were killed after being hit by a dumper truck near Sadabad in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh when they were returning from Haridwar early Saturday.

“He (Jawar) has a 1-year-old daughter. It was only the second time in his life he had gone for kanwar yatra. Every house here is in mourning. It is a terrible tragedy,” says Singh.

In each lane of the dimly lit village, which has over 150 houses, people sat on tarpaulins and charpoys on Saturday night, trying to make sense of the tragedy.

“A group of over 20 people from our village had gone for the pilgrimage (yatra) to Haridwar last week. People here have been going for kanwar yatra for decades, but such an incident has never occurred. For two years due to the pandemic, the yatra could not take place. People had been looking forward to completing the pilgrimage this year and were in high spirits,” says Mohan Swaroop Sharma.

Naresh Pal (45) one of the victims worked as a labourer, earning a daily wage of Rs 300.

Naresh’s brother, Rana Jit Pal, said, “We do not own any land. My brother did beldaari (daily wage work). We can barely make ends meet. We hope that the government gives some compensation to us.”

Pal said Naresh was survived by his wife and three children. “He was the only earning member in the family,” he said.

Naresh’s nephew, Manoj Kumar (38) also worked as a labourer in Gwalior market. He is survived by his wife and four children — two daughters and two sons, said his relatives. His wife Rama was concerned about the future. “Who will take care of my children now? How will I marry my daughters?,” she wailed as relatives tried to console her. Her mother, Munni Devi, said, “He (Manoj) was a devout person and had been wanting to go for the pilgrimage for the past two years.”

Naresh’s cousin, Ramesh Pal (52), was also killed in the incident. Ramesh’s brother, Suresh, who had accompanied him to Haridwar, said that he had reached Agra when he heard that his brother and six others have been mowed down by a dumper.

“Our group was walking ahead. My brother was among the group that had stopped for refreshment and rest near Hathras. He did some farming and daily wage work. Three men in our extended family have died. Its an irreparable loss,” said Suresh.

Villagers also demanded stringent punishment for the accused truck driver.

Another victim, Vikas Sharma (28), a farmer, had spoken to his family over the phone when he had reached near Aligarh Friday morning. “He (Vikas) had gone for the yatra several times in the past. He was unmarried and we had been looking to arrange a match for him soon,” said his brother-in-law, Ramesh Sharma.