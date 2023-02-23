French connection at book fair, 16 authors set to land in Delhi

A DELEGATION of 16 authors from France, including the 2022 Nobel Prize in Literature winner, Annie Ernaux, will be attending the 31st edition of the New Delhi World Book Fair from February 25 to March 5 at Pragati Maidan. France will be the fair’s Guest of Honour in reciprocation of India receiving the honour at Festival du Livre de Paris in April last year.

Ambassador of France to India, Emmanuel Lenain, said, “France and India are two great nations of literature, and we believe in forging closer links between our authors, publishers and readers… This fair is an opportunity to provide direct access to some of the best and most diverse French literary works.”

“The French Pavilion has been designed by graphic novelist Simon Lamouret to resemble a French bookstore with a café inside. France has one of the densest networks of independent bookstores, and a long tradition of cafés being a meeting point for writers and intellectuals. This is the ambience we wanted to recreate,” he added.

A lecture by Ernaux will kick off the first day, which will include many roundtables, talks and workshops by other writers in the delegation: a discussion on illustration with graphic novelists Zeina Abirached, Lisa Mandel, Mathieu Bertrand and Lamouret; a talk on children’s literature with author Susie Morgenstern; and a performative reading by Karthika Nair and Joëlle Jollivet. The next day will consist of a presentation by the French publishing market; a talk between award-winning writers Camille Laurens, Olivia Ruiz, and François-Henri Désérable; a film screening followed by a Q&A with Ernaux; and workshops for children.

Representatives from French publishing industry, including Bureau international de l’édition française and Syndicat national de l’édition, as well as Institut fra-nçais en Inde and French Ministry of Foreign Affairs will be present.