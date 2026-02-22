6 Bangladeshis among 8 arrested after ‘Free Kashmir’ posters appear at metro stations: Delhi Police

While six of them were arrested in Tamil Nadu, where they worked in garment factories, the rest were arrested in West Bengal.

Written by: Pragynesh
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 22, 2026 11:04 AM IST
terror arrestSix of the accused were arrested in a joint operation by the Delhi Police Special Cell and the Tamil Nadu Police on Saturday. (Photo by special arrangement)
Make us preferred source on Google

A day after security agencies issued an alert about a possible Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist attack near the Red Fort, police said Sunday that eight people—including six Bangladeshis—were arrested in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal for alleged links with Pakistan’s ISI intelligence agency and Bangladesh-based terror outfits.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

The Delhi Police got on their trail after posters demanding “Free Kashmir” appeared at several metro stations during the AI Summit.

Six of the arrested men—identified as Mohammad Shabat, Mizanur Rahman, Umar, Litan, Shahid, and Ujjal—were working in three garment factories in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu. They were arrested on Saturday in a joint operation by the Delhi Police Special Cell and the Tamil Nadu Police, officials said.

“Raids were conducted at three factories. Two were arrested from Uthukuli, one from Thirumuruganpoondi, and three from the Palladam area. Most of them had illegally crossed the West Bengal–Bangladesh border years ago and later moved to Tamil Nadu. Their Aadhaar cards have been found to be forged,” a police officer said.

A Special Cell officer said that after putting up the posters in Delhi, the accused fled to Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

“Once the suspects were identified, investigators tracked their social media accounts. We found messages posted from Tiruppur that were supportive of terror outfits,” the officer said.

After the six men were arrested on Saturday afternoon, examination of their phones revealed messages exchanged with two other men based in West Bengal. These two suspects were arrested on Saturday night.

Story continues below this ad

Initial digital trail has shown that the accused were in touch with people in multiple states using encrypted apps, according to the police.

“All eight have been brought to Delhi and are being interrogated. Preliminary investigation suggests they had links with the ISI and certain Bangladesh-based terror outfits. More than 16 SIM cards have been recovered from them,” a police officer said.

Further investigation is underway, the officer added.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
SIR second phase, electorate shrinks, SIR of electoral roll, nationwide SIR, Special Intensive Revision (SIR), Assembly elections, Assembly polls, nationwide Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, nationwide SIR of of electoral rolls, Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, SIR of of electoral rolls, Election Commission, Election Commission of India, Indian express news, current affairs
In SIR second phase, electorate shrinks by 1.7 cr across 9 states, UTs
Ram Gopal Varma writes another long X post on Dhurandhar 2's clash with Toxic.
Ram Gopal Varma makes his loyalties towards Dhurandhar known ahead of Dhuroxic clash on March 19: 'One respects the audience's intelligence...'
In India, MrBeast and his foundation built a better school building
YouTuber MrBeast built 10 schools globally—including a new building and bus in India
Ajay Sharma Jammu and Kashmir coach Ranji trophy
The rebirth of Ajay Sharma: How a Delhi cricketer found redemption coaching J&K to their first-ever Ranji Trophy final
artificial intelligence, Narendra Modi, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, chatgpt, Sam Altman, AI Impact Summit, AI Summit, 2026 AI Summit, machine thinking, Indian express news, current affairs
We need to be wary about getting too carried away by success of AI Impact Summit
Live Blog
Advertisement