6 Bangladeshis among 8 arrested after ‘Free Kashmir’ posters appear at metro stations: Delhi Police

A day after security agencies issued an alert about a possible Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist attack near the Red Fort, police said Sunday that eight people—including six Bangladeshis—were arrested in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal for alleged links with Pakistan’s ISI intelligence agency and Bangladesh-based terror outfits.

The Delhi Police got on their trail after posters demanding “Free Kashmir” appeared at several metro stations during the AI Summit.

Six of the arrested men—identified as Mohammad Shabat, Mizanur Rahman, Umar, Litan, Shahid, and Ujjal—were working in three garment factories in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu. They were arrested on Saturday in a joint operation by the Delhi Police Special Cell and the Tamil Nadu Police, officials said.