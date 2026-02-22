6 Bangladeshis among 8 arrested after ‘Free Kashmir’ posters appear at metro stations: Delhi Police

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A day after security agencies issued an alert about a possible Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist attack near the Red Fort, police said Sunday that eight people—including six Bangladeshis—were arrested in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal for alleged links with Pakistan’s ISI intelligence agency and Bangladesh-based terror outfits.
The Delhi Police got on their trail after posters demanding “Free Kashmir” appeared at several metro stations during the AI Summit.
Six of the arrested men—identified as Mohammad Shabat, Mizanur Rahman, Umar, Litan, Shahid, and Ujjal—were working in three garment factories in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu. They were arrested on Saturday in a joint operation by the Delhi Police Special Cell and the Tamil Nadu Police, officials said.
“Raids were conducted at three factories. Two were arrested from Uthukuli, one from Thirumuruganpoondi, and three from the Palladam area. Most of them had illegally crossed the West Bengal–Bangladesh border years ago and later moved to Tamil Nadu. Their Aadhaar cards have been found to be forged,” a police officer said.
A Special Cell officer said that after putting up the posters in Delhi, the accused fled to Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.
“Once the suspects were identified, investigators tracked their social media accounts. We found messages posted from Tiruppur that were supportive of terror outfits,” the officer said.
After the six men were arrested on Saturday afternoon, examination of their phones revealed messages exchanged with two other men based in West Bengal. These two suspects were arrested on Saturday night.
Initial digital trail has shown that the accused were in touch with people in multiple states using encrypted apps, according to the police.
“All eight have been brought to Delhi and are being interrogated. Preliminary investigation suggests they had links with the ISI and certain Bangladesh-based terror outfits. More than 16 SIM cards have been recovered from them,” a police officer said.
Further investigation is underway, the officer added.
