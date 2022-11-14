scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 14, 2022

6.3 lakh posters, banners removed ahead of Delhi MCD polls

This will be the first civic polls since the three MCDs – South, North and East – were reunified earlier this year. Elections will be held in 250 wards across Delhi on December 4.

delhi mcd elections news, indian expressMore than 6.3 lakh posters, banners and hoardings pasted illegally across Delhi have been removed. (File)

More than 6.3 lakh posters, banners and hoardings pasted illegally across Delhi have been removed since the Model of Code of Conduct came into place ahead of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election, according to data shared by the state Election Commission.

Till November 13, 6,35,241 posters and other materials were taken down from walls of public places, traffic signals and other spots. As many as 24,499 posters, 6,418 hoardings, 2,684 banners and 4,267 small boards were removed on November 13. Officials said the highest number of posters and other materials were removed from the Shahdara south zone followed by the west zone.

The municipal poll is set to be a three-way fight between the BJP, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress. The BJP Has been ruling the MCD for more than 15 years and is expected to win 35 seats, said party members.

This will be the first civic polls since the three MCDs – South, North and East – were reunified earlier this year. The counting of votes will be on December 7. The model code of conduct came into effect on Friday, while the filing of nominations began on November 7. The last day for filing nominations is Monday (November 14).

First published on: 14-11-2022 at 10:49:15 am
